When a fire broke out the night before Dermfx’s grand opening in Dana Point on April 12, 2021, the medical spa had to find a creative solution to continue offering its services while rebuilding.

Since the fire, the Dermfx team has been working out of its Botox Express Bus in the building’s parking lot on Pacific Coast Highway and Golden Lantern. Dermfx used the Botox Express to attend events and street fairs before it became the temporary home of the Dana Point location.

“Seeing as the whole building burned down, it was a perfect opportunity to use (the bus) for injecting,” Dermfx Nurse Manager Kristina Plant said. “Now, we have patients that are actually coming in that are saying they’re going to miss the Botox Bus.”

The fire was devastating, Plant said.

“We’re not talking just a fire that ignited one section of the building; it was its entirety,” Plant said. “We had some of our machines in there, so all our equipment too. It was a full-on rebuilding.”

Still unsure of what started the fire that night, the medical spa, or med spa for short, has worked to rebuild over the last two years, and plans to celebrate its grand reopening on June 7.

“We’re so excited,” Plant said. “We can’t believe it’s already here. Part of me is going to miss the bus because you kind of get used to that but I’m just excited to be part of the Dana Point community.”

“It feels a bit surreal since we’ve been waiting for two years for this to actually happen,” Plant continued.





The night before Dermfx’s grand opening in Dana Point on April 12, 2021, a fire broke out, destroying the medical spa. Photos: Courtesy of Dermfx

Dermfx opened its first location in Seal Beach in July 2002 and has since opened additional locations in Sunset Beach, Newport Beach and Redondo Beach.

The woman-owned and run business also fully funds an orphanage in Mexicali called The Forgotten Foundation, which has served the community for 15 years.

“We are so passionate about empowering women,” Plant said. “You’ll see that in our core values, that’s the root of who we are.”

Plant explained that Dermfx stands for “Dedicated team, Eager to provide a white glove experience, Results Driven, Make it happen, Flexible in providing affordable care and ‘Xperienced’ in aesthetics.”

“All the proceeds that you see in our jewelry and everything that we sell in the front all go to funding this orphanage,” Plant said. “There’s a lot of good that’s done with Dermfx, it’s not just empowering women to be and feel their best selves, it’s to actually help.”

Plant added that Dermfx is “such an incredible business to work for. You get that feeling when you walk in because we are about empowering women and it’s a woman-run and owned business.”

No matter what service a patient is receiving at Dermfx, Plant said she hopes they walk away feeling empowered.

“I see patients come in and they’re not feeling so good about life, or they’re going through something in life, and my goal is not to just give them that treatment, my goal is to have them walk out with a smile on their face,” Plant said.

“I want them to have an extra kick in their step when they’re walking and just feel like whatever they’re facing in their lives, they have that extra bit of confidence to go out there and get it,” Plant continued.

Dermfx’s Dana Point office is located at 34184 Pacific Coast Highway.