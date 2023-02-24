State of California – Natural Resources Agency

DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION

PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be electronically received for: Doheney State Beach Asphalt Repairs- Repair Roads, Parking Lots, and Walkways– C22925015, located at OCD.Bids@parks.ca.gov for the office of Department of Parks and Recreation, Orange Coast District, 3030 Avenida del Presidente, San Clemente, CA 92672 up to 2:00 p.m. PST, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for performing the work as follows:

Doheney State Beach Asphalt Repairs – Repair Roads, Parking Lots and Walkways.

The contractor shall remove and replace approximately 432,500 square feet of existing pavement to a 4’’ depth and haul away. Contractor shall apply tack coat and 1” hot mix asphalt overlay to approximately 27,500 square feet of the promenade pathway. Approximate 460,000 square feet of asphalt repairs is involved in this project located at Doheney State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629. Materials shall be hauled off-site, out of the park, all according to the plans and specifications located in the bid booklet that can be downloaded at https://www.caleprocure.ca.gov/pages/Events-BS3/event-search.aspx. Enter the department number of 3790 and the event number of 00000026040. You must enter both numbers to pull up the ad on CSCR.

Project Duration: NTC through March 31, 2024

Required License: A or C12

Project Anticipated Start Date: October 16, 2023.

Project Representatives: South Sector Maintenance Chief, Greg Kania, (949)366-8590, Greg.Kania@parks.ca.gov, Doheney SB Maintenance Supervisor, Jennifer James, (949)429-9512, Jennifer.James@parks.ca.gov, Contracts Administrator, Jakob Crawford, (949)919-1875, Jakob.Crawford@parks.ca.gov.

NOTE: A mandatory pre-bid site visit will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:00AM PST, at the maintenance yard of Doheney State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629, in Orange County, California. Attendance of the prime contractor or a delegated permanent employee of the prime contractor is required. Failure to attend the pre-bid site visit will preclude eligibility to bid on this public project.

NOTE: DVBE at 6% participation mandatory requirement for Invitation for Bids (IFB).

SB Preference: State law allows certified small business (SB) and microbusiness (MB) firms to receive a 5% bidding preference on applicable state solicitations. The 5% preference is also available for non-certified businesses who subcontract 25% of contract amount with a certified SB/MB.