Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

“Blanco” the Leucistic Risso’s Dolphin, A Rare Bryde’s Whale, Gray Whales, Pacific White-sided Dolphin

Gray Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Pacific White-Sided Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Gray Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Bryde’s Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

‘Blanco’ the Leucistic Risso’s Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

A nursery pod of Risso’s dolphin – including the leucistic Risso’s named “Blanco” with very distinctive, almost all white coloration and believed to be the only one known off Southern California – was found about 15 miles offshore on our eight-hour Ultimate Whale Watch! On this same trip, a rare Bryde’s whale popped up off the bow of the Ocean Adventures and identified by the three ridges on its rostrum. These whales are typically seen in July or August off our coast.

Pacific white-sided dolphins, our favorite wintertime dolphins, have been showing up more often as the ocean water temperature drops as we move into the cooler winter season. During one encounter this week, they were traveling with a group of sea lions many breaching together in front of our boat as they were bow riding.

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

Jan. 27 – 8 Gray Whales, including 2 Cow/Calf pairs, 1 Fin Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, 1 Mako Shark

Jan. 26 – 2 Gray Whales, 1 Cow/Calf pair, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Jan. 25 – 9 Gray Whales, 1 Cow/Calf pair, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Jan. 24 – 4 Gray Whales, including 1 Cow/Calf pair, Common Dolphin

Jan. 23 – No Trips Due to Weather

Jan. 22 – 7 Gray Whales, including 2 Cow/Calf pairs, 1 Bryde’s Whale, Risso’s Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

Jan. 21 – 5 Gray Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin