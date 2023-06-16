Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

Sperm Whales are some of the biggest toothed whales in the ocean, with males weighing up to 50 tons or more than 700 people, according to the National Wildlife Federation. They can be very elusive with hour-long dives and usually travel in deeper waters further offshore and not seen at Dana Wharf Whale Watch since 2014.

In recent days, there had been other Sperm Whale sightings off the southern California coast and this sighting was a once in a lifetime encounter for many including Captain Steve! Sperm whales have a single blowhole located left of center and 45-degree-angled spouts, plus an extremely large head with a wrinkled body. Looking for Blue Whales 10 miles out, he saw this angled blow and the wrinkled body and realized this was a sperm whale. After watching an entire breathing cycle lasting over six minutes, the largest of the toothed whales dove sending its flukes high up in the air. One of the deepest divers known, sperm whales can hold their breath for up to two hours and descend to 3,000 meters, so we knew our encounter had come to an end!

Sperm Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Minke Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Humpback Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Offshore Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Risso’s Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Long-Beaked Common Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Mola Mola. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Sperm Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

So many other “rare” and interesting behaviors have been seen this week, including a spy-hopping Blue Whale and a breaching Minke Whale, and we were mugged by a Humpback Whale cow/calf pair in addition to multiple Fin Whales! Recently, Blue Whales were seen nine out of 10 days with many being very curious about our vessels making very close passes and even swimming under our boats. It is quite impressive seeing the glow of the head of a Blue Whale on one side of us and the tail on the other as these animals can be 85-90 feet in our area!

Early in the week, after a Fin Whale swam around our boat twice, a Minke Whale breached three times alongside the Ocean Adventure! About 12 miles offshore, we had a curious Humpback mom and baby swim alongside, then turn to head right at us off our stern and they mugged our boat. This proud mama seemed to be showing off her calf!

There have been sightings of Risso’s, Bottlenose and Common Dolphin sometimes traveling, feeding, and even stampeding! Often “schools” of Mola Molas have been found still feeding on the Velella Velella or By-the-Wind-Sailors! These organisms can reproduce at just three weeks. We continue to see tiny Velellas, and each one is a floating colony of many organisms.

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

June 15 – 6 Fin Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 14 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, Mola Mola, Elephant Seal

June 13 – 5 Fin Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 12 – 2 Blue Whales, Common Dolphin

June 11 – 3 Blue Whales, Risso’s Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, 12 Mola Mola, 1 Mako Shark

June 10 – 4 Mola Mola, 1 Salmon Shark, Risso’s Dolphins, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 9 – 4 Blue Whales, Risso’s Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

June 8 – 1 Sperm Whale, 2 Blue Whales, 2 Mola Mola, 1 Cow-Calf Humpback Whales, Common Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin

June 7 – 12 Blue Whales, 1 Fin Whale, 1 Minke Whale, 5 Mola Mola, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 6 – 4 Blue Whales, 1 Minke Whale, 2 Mola Mola