Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

As the last phase of the Gray Whale northbound migration begins to peak, we are seeing several cow/calf pairs. The highlight of the week was watching a northbound gray whale cow/calf gray pair swimming together off Victoria Beach. They clearly entertained whale-watchers and beachgoers as this calf was “playing,” displaying surface behaviors including breaching, spy hopping, bubble blasting and both were seen rolling showing their flukes as they circle back south then north several times. Often, they were in just 15 feet of water, sometimes circling back south staying just a few feet from the shore.

Gray Whale Calf. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Gray Whale Calf. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Long-Beaked Common Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Gray Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

By-the-Wind Sailor. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Gray Whale Calf. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

We also found pods of bottlenose dolphin, both short-beaked and long-beaked common dolphin. Many of the common dolphin pods numbered in the hundreds, had many calves which are mostly born in the spring and fall.

Though their numbers are diminishing, we are still seeing a few of the By-the-Wind-Sailors (or Velella Velella) which are still present in our local waters, and Mola Mola have been seen feasting on these tasty snacks.

Our fishing vessels have spotted several humpback whales further offshore.

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

April 20 – 3 Gray Whale Cow-Calf pairs, Common Dolphin, Mola Mola

April 19 – 10 Gray Whales, including 4 Cow-Calf pairs, 2 Fin Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, Mola Mola

April 18 – 5 Fin Whales, 2 Gray Whales, including Cow-Calf pair, Common Dolphin

April 17 – 12 Gray Whales, including 4 Cow-Calf pairs, 1 Minke Whale, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

April 16 – 8 Gray Whales, including 4 Cow-Calf pairs, Common Dolphin

April 15 – 6 Gray Whales, including 3 Cow-Calf pairs, Common Dolphin, Mola Mola

April 14 – 2 Humpback Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

April 13 – 2 Gray Whales, Common Dolphin

April 12 – 8 Gray Whales, including 4 Cow-Calf pairs, 2 Humpback Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin April 11 – 4 Gray Whales, including 2 Cow-Calf pairs, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin