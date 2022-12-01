Dana Wharf Whale Report: Fin Whales Feed Off the Coast

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

Dana Wharf Whale Watching’s naturalist Laura Lopez reported another incredible week of whale watching with Fins, Humpbacks and even a very rare Bryde’s whale was encountered on Monday.

Fin whales continue to feed off our coast. Multiple juvenile humpback whales were observed including one that breached right off our bow, and later in the week, another very curious whale swam around our boat.

Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching

Huge pods of long-beaked common dolphins were seen every day including nursery pods. Both coastal and offshore bottlenose, plus Risso’s dolphin were also encountered.

Several schools of very tiny baby mola mola were often spotted under or close to kelp patties on several of our trips.

As we wait for the first Gray Whales to pass by on their annual migration, we have plenty of marine life to keep us company. Whale Watch is year-round here at the Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World (R).

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

Nov. 29 – Common Dolphin

Nov. 28 – 4 Fin Whales

Nov. 27 – 6 Fin Whales, 1 Humpback Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Nov. 26 – 4 Humpback Whales, Common Dolphin

Nov. 25 – 1 Fin Whale, Common Dolphin

Nov. 23 – 3 Humpback Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Nov. 22 – 5 Humpback Whales, Risso’s Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Nov. 21 – 5 Humpback Whales, 1 Fin Whale, 1 Bryde’s Whale, Common Dolphin

