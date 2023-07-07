Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

The largest and second largest animals in the world, Blue Whales and Fin Whales have been observed feeding and others traveling northbound by Dana Wharf Whale Watch.

While watching three Fin Whales heading west out to sea in the direction of a pod of several hundred northbound long-beaked common dolphin, one Fin Whale breached, and then two Fin Whales began “greyhounding.” As our passengers were watching in awe, we saw at least four more breaches in the distance as these enormous Fin Whales raced across the water! Fin Whales can be up to 80 feet long and weigh up to 170,000 pounds. Seeing a Fin Whale hurl its massive body completely out of the water is a very rare encounter.

Multiple feeding Fin Whales lifted their heads high enough for passengers to see the white right-sided jaw. Several other curious Fin Whales swam very close alongside and in front of and even under our boats. These smaller Fin Whales, possibly calves, seemed very playful as they mugged our vessels. We observed Fin Whales rolling showing their lighter colored belly and underside of their fluke, and others appeared to be bubble blasting or possibly feeding close to the surface filtering food.

Fin Whale.

Blue Whale.

Fin Whale.

Blue Whale Fluke.

Offshore Bottlenose Dolphin.

Offshore Bottlenose Dolphin Cow-Calf.

Long-Beaked Common Dolphin.

Breaching Fin Whale.

We recognized one Fin Whale as Betty which was confirmed by Erin Keene, Marine Ecology and Telemetry Research. Betty the Fin Whale was first sighted in the SoCal Bight in 2009 and over the last 14 years observed every month of the year. She has been seen feeding close to the same area multiple days and easily identified by the shape of her dorsal fin.

Feeding Blue Whales seemed to be logging or resting on the surface between blows. The usual dive times were 8-12 minutes with occasional split dives of about three minutes. Some Blue Whales did not seem to be traveling, found on multiple trips thought the day and were likely feeding. One Blue Whale swam right at us and passed less than 20 feet off our bow, and we could see the enormous size of the whale while watching the glow just beneath the water’s surface. There is nothing more thrilling than seeing the waterfalls off a Blue Whale’s enormous fluke, which can be up to 25 feet wide. Our passengers cheer every time they see a Blue Whale display its fluke high in the air before diving!

Pods of offshore bottlenose dolphin and long-beaked common dolphin were spotted. There were massive feeding frenzies of hundreds, possibly thousands of long-beaked common dolphin and various sea birds.

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

July 6 – 11 Blue Whales, 5 Humpback Whales, Common Dolphin, 3 Mola Mola, 1 Swordfish

July 5 – 7 Blue Whales, Fin Whale Cow and Calf, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

July 4 – 3 Minke Whales, 2 Fin Whales, Common Dolphin

July 3 – 11 Fin Whales, 1 Blue Whale, 1 Minke Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

July 2 – 15 Fin Whales, Common Dolphin

July 1 – 27 Fin Whales, 1 Minke Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

June 30 – 6 Fin Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

June 29 – 4 Fin Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

June 28 – 1 Fin Whale cow/calf pair, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 27 – 2 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin