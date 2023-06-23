Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

About seven miles off San Onofre in what is often a very productive area, we encountered one of several Blue Whales seen this week! This whale stayed very close to the surface between dives. Even under the gray skies, we could see the “blue glow” of its massive body! During the encounter, this Blue Whale turned and swam right at us and continued directly under our boat! Eventually, this whale showed us a very high fluke as it made a deep dive!

As many as six different Fin Whales have been seen in one day. During these Fin Whale’s surface intervals, we were often lucky enough to see their white belly or ventral side as they rolled over. Our Minke Whale sightings were brief as they are known for being illusive.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Fin Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Offshore Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Risso’s Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Common Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Common Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Female Elephant Seal. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Very relaxed pods of Risso’s Dolphin were sighted. Usually several miles out, active pods of Offshore Bottlenose Dolphin with several calves frequently changed direction going north, south, and then back north were observed from Laguna Main Beach to San Onofre. Both Long-Beaked and Short-Beaked Common Dolphin were sighted and calves included in their pods. Several hundred very energetic Short-Beaked Common Dolphin performed great aerial displays breached all around our vessels on multiple occasions.

Very large Mola Molas were found often alongside or under kelp patties with one curious fish swimming entirely around our vessel! Plus, a female elephant seal was spotted in the distance.

There are fewer sea lions in the harbor right now as most are in their rookeries for pupping season. These pups are dark brown at birth and weigh about 16 pounds. Breeding season lasts from late June to early August.

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

June 22 – 2 Bryde’s Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 21 – 12 Blue Whales (5 Individuals), Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 20 – 3 Fin Whales, 2 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 19 – 2 Blue Whales, 1 Fin Whale

June 18 – 2 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

June 17 – Risso’s Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

June 16 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

June 15 – 6 Fin Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 14 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, Mola Mola, Elephant Seal

June 13 – 5 Fin Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 12 – 2 Blue Whales, Common Dolphin

June 11 – 3 Blue Whales, Risso’s Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, 12 Mola Mola, 1 Mako Shark