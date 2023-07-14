Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

Many days we have found Blue or Fin Whales feeding about 3-5 miles off our coast. One day, every whale watch trip saw no less than six Blue Whales, including a Blue Whale cow/calf pair. This Blue Whale calf even displayed a full spy-hop lifting its head straight out of the water! With so many Blue Whales, it was quite a challenge to pick which whale to watch. Some of these massive Blue Whales blew as many as 18 times before diving for about 10 minutes. Our passengers were so impressed especially when any Blue Whales lifted their flukes showing a beautiful waterfall.

Multiple Fin Whales are still feeding with several becoming very boat curious, and we even spotted a Fin Whale cow/calf pair! One fin whale rolled over right next to our whale watching boat not far off the coast of Dana Point! Both the Fin Whales and the Blue Whales continue to enjoy feeding on the abundance of krill still present in our local waters.

Juvenile Humpback Whales have been seen breaching on different days! Often close to the Dana Point Harbor, one young Humpback was seen two days in a row, surfaced just mere feet off the stern of the Ocean Adventures whale watching vessel and blew a few times before fluking and diving. Another small humpback was found playing in a floating kelp patty displaying its long pectoral fins. This behavior is called “kelping.”

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Fin Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Humpback Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Long-Beaked Common Dolphin with Calf. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Offshore Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Both Bottlenose and Common Dolphin nursery pods with many calves, some still with fetal folds, delighted our passengers. These tiny dolphins stay close to mom, swimming in her “slipstream” to conserve energy to keep up with their pod! Long-beaked common dolphin feeding frenzies and stampedes were additional highlights added to our trips!

For a special treat, a Swordfish circled our boat! The water was so clear we could see its entire body under the surface.

Sea lions are returning to our area as their pupping and mating season is coming to an end. This includes young pups which are born at about 16 pounds. Many more are now seen “hauled out” on our navigational buoys and in the Dana Point Harbor.

With so much diversity included in these amazing sightings in just one week is why Dana Point is The Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World!

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

July 13 – 5 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

July 12 – 2 Blue Whales, 1 Fin Whale, Common Dolphin

July 11 – 5 Blue Whales, 2 Minke Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

July 10 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 4 Mola Mola

July 9 – 2 Minke Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 3 Mola Mola

July 8 – 10 Blue Whales, 2 Humpback Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

July 7 – 18 Blue Whales, 1 Humpback Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

July 6 – 11 Blue Whale, 5 Humpback Whales, Common Dolphin, 3 Mola Mola, 1 Swordfish

July 5 – 7 Blue Whales, Fin Whale Cow/Calf, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

July 4 – 3 Minke Whales, 2 Fin Whales, Common Dolphin