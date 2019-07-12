By Zach Cavanagh

Yellowtail have arrived in coastal waters to pair with the strong bass fishing at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said that the water is warming up nicely, and they’re seeing a “good signal” here along the coast. Bass fishing is the main focus for the half-day and three-quarter-day trips, and the bass catches will only improve as the fish begins to spawn. Fly-lined baits have fared the best, but surface irons, rubber baits and hard jerk baits have all earned catches.

Yellowtail has filtered in on short trips as well. The current, along with clean water, have done the trick for the three-quarter-day trips in the kelp off Camp Pendleton.

Over at Catalina Island, bass are showing up in the kelp there as well. Trips over to Catalina have also yielded barracuda and bonito. Yellowtail has been great over there, too. Woolley said that the yellowtail has been visible and catchable with fish of 12-25 pounds. The Fury also pulled in some bluefin tuna on its long trips as well.

Here are the latest fish counts at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

July 10 – 8 boats, 241 anglers: 149 calico bass, 26 sand bass, 15 sheephead, 5 whitefish, 4 rockfish, 1 halibut, 859 bass released.

July 9 – 8 boats, 241 anglers: 12 yellowtail, 1 white seabass, 166 calico bass, 19 sand bass, 8 sculpin, 7 sheephead, 30 rockfish, 65 vermilion rockfish, 3 barracuda, 1 bonito, 2 blue perch, 1 trigger, 943 bass released.

July 8 – 8 boats, 193 anglers: 15 yellowtail, 115 calico bass, 15 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 5 sheephead, 3 whitefish, 1,041 bass released.

July 7 – 10 boats, 244 anglers: 6 bluefin tuna, 1 white seabass, 139 calico bass, 14 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 37 whitefish, 5 rockfish, 110 vermilion rockfish, 5 barracuda, 4 sanddab, 520 bass released

July 6 – 171 calico bass, 19 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 9 sheephead, 11 whitefish, 8 rockfish, 1 barracuda, 1 halibut, 992 bass released

July 5 – 10 boats, 203 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 1 white seabass, 147 calico bass, 11 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 19 whitefish, 11 rockfish, 7 barracuda, 24 bonito, 1 halibut, 18 blue perch, 3 sargo, 601 bass released

