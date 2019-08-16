By Zach Cavanagh

Water conditions slowed down the action a bit, but the bass were still biting at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the water had “greened up a bit,” and the water temperature dipped a little to 66-69 degrees. Bass were still the focal point this week, even though the catches were more sporadic. Good bait and a strong cast still brought in some calico bass.

Woolley said that making adjustments is part of the program, and the fleet moved on a little more to the hard-bottom areas and added rockfish to the week’s numbers. Conditions can change quickly, and the water should be back to its summer form in no time.

At Catalina Island, the yellowtail action also slowed down a bit. Dana Wharf’s newest charter addition, the LexSea, had a strong midweek showing with yellowtails from 12 to 20 pounds.

Here are the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Aug. 14 – 8 boats, 251 anglers: 6 yellowtail, 95 calico bass, 16 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 4 sheephead, 1 whitefish, 5 rockfish, 26 vermilion rockfish, 3 barracuda, 6 bonito, 2 halibut, 3 blue perch, 891 bass released.

Aug. 12 – 7 boats, 155 anglers: 172 calico bass, 11 sand bass, 14 sheephead, 5 whitefish, 5 rockfish, 5 barracuda, 1 halibut, 1,004 bass released.

Aug. 11 – 11 boats, 321 anglers: 16 yellowtail, 192 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 19 sheephead, 85 whitefish, 114 rockfish, 117 vermilion rockfish, 8 bocaccio, 13 barracuda, 15 bonito, 1 halibut, 1 blue perch, 1 lingcod, 3 triggerfish, 643 bass released.

Aug. 10 – 10 boats, 268 anglers: 39 calico bass, 7 sand bass, 7 sheephead, 3 whitefish, 7 rockfish, 30 vermilion rockfish, 35 sanddab, 558 bass released.

