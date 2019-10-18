By Zach Cavanagh

The water temperature is beginning to change along the coast, but the fishing has mostly stayed the same at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said that the coastal waters have dipped to 65-67 degrees, and the offshore winds have cleaned up the water a bit as well.

The half-day trips have kept the calico bass as the focus of their efforts. Woolley said that’s been helped by the live sardine bait. These trips have had good days in the kelp off San Clemente, and the half-day trips have continued to pull in sheephead catches with shrimp and clam bait.

The three-quarter-day trips have seen great action on rockfish and some bocaccio. The best catches, like on the half-day trips, have come with the live bait.

The longer offshore trips have kept tuna in their counts, though it’s taken a longer trip to find the fish. The trips have pulled in yellowfin that ranged from 10-25 pounds, with some yellowtail and skipjack in the mix as well. At San Clemente Island, the overnight trips also caught some rockfish, sheephead and whitefish.

For more information on trips, check out danawharf.com.

Here are the latest fish counts from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Oct. 16 – 2 boats, 57 anglers: 7 calico bass, 30 sculpin, 6 sheephead, 14 whitefish, 55 rockfish, 130 vermilion rockfish, 48 bocaccio.

Oct. 15 – 4 boats, 104 anglers: 16 yellowtail, 53 bonito, 16 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 39 sculpin, 37 sheephead, 104 whitefish, 115 rockfish, 80 vermilion rockfish, 8 bocaccio, 25 sanddab, 134 bass released.

Oct. 14 – 4 boats, 100 anglers: 15 yellowfin tuna, 1 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 112 sculpin, 3 sheephead, 48 whitefish, 42 rockfish, 116 vermilion rockfish, 63 bocaccio, 23 bass released.

Oct. 13 – 11 boats, 256 anglers: 167 yellowfin tuna, 93 skipjack tuna, 28 calico bass, 15 sand bass, 164 sculpin, 33 sheephead, 34 whitefish, 69 rockfish, 138 vermilion rockfish, 38 bocaccio, 25 bonito, 55 sanddab, 330 bass released.

Oct. 12 – 7 boats, 158 anglers: 20 yellowfin tuna, 20 skipjack tuna, 9 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 90 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 14 whitefish, 50 rockfish, 171 vermilion rockfish, 63 bocaccio, 1 mako shark released, 376 bass released.

Oct. 11 – 5 boats, 115 anglers: 35 yellowfin tuna, 45 skipjack tuna, 6 yellowtail, 7 calico bass, 6 sand bass, 39 sculpin, 4 sheephead, 14 whitefish, 17 rockfish, 140 vermilion rockfish, 71 bocaccio, 40 sand dab, 201 bass released.

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.