Dana Wharf Fish Report: Water continues to warm, ‘activates’ bass fishing

By Zach Cavanagh

The water temperatures are still on the rise, giving way to even stronger bass fishing on Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching expeditions.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said that the water temperatures have risen to 70 degrees, and the warmer temperatures have “activated the bass.” Anglers were getting strong bass action around the kelp and along the hard-bottom spots, and the best bet bait has been fly-lined sardines. Calico bass have been biting on surface irons, and sinker set-ups have been pulling in sheephead and sand bass.

The half-day and three-quarter-day trips have both been jumping on the bass fishing, and both have been getting similar results. Woolley said the yellowtail haven’t shown up around the kelp yet, but with the water continuing to warm up, they should be around soon. The seabass catches were coming in again this week as well, including another catch topping 40 pounds with live sardine bait on the Reel Fun.

The Dana Wharf fleet had boats doing full-day trips at Catalina Island all week as well. The bass fishing continued there on the backside of the island, and the catches also included bonito and barracuda. Yellowtail were showing up here as well, especially on the front of the island.

At San Clemente Island, there were more yellowtail to be found with surface irons, yo-yo iron fish and live sardines, as well. Bass fishing continued there, along with bonito and barracuda.

On the LexSea, large bluefin were being pulled in. There were a couple catches around 150 pounds, with many more in the 30- to 50-pound range.

For more information on fishing trips, go to danawharf.com.

Here are the latest fish counts from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

July 6 – 3 boats, 110 anglers: 8 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 2 sheephead, 1 barracuda, 75 bass released.

July 5 – 5 boats, 155 anglers: 1 yellowtail, 64 calico bass, 33 barracuda, 21 sand bass, 7 sheephead, 5 rockfish, 4 whitefish, 1 sculpin, 1 blue perch, 106 bass released.

July 4 – 7 boats, 208 anglers: 42 yellowtail, 55 rockfish, 51 calico bass, 21 bonito, 12 barracuda, 8 whitefish, 4 sheephead, 3 sand bass, 1 triggerfish, 1 lingcod, 276 bass released.

July 3 – 7 boats, 193 anglers: 20 yellowtail, 60 sanddab, 53 sculpin, 52 whitefish, 44 calico bass, 36 rockfish, 15 bonito, 11 sheephead, 5 barracuda, 5 sand bass, 1 vermilion rockfish, 1 halibut, 1 blue perch, 369 bass released.

July 2 – 10 boats, 212 anglers: 19 yellowtail, 1 white seabass, 95 calico bass, 88 whitefish, 40 sculpin, 31 sheephead, 29 barracuda, 30 bonito, 23 rockfish, 20 sanddab, 3 Spanish jack, 2 treefish, 2 sand bass, 1 blue perch, 414 bass released.

July 1 – 7 boats, 174 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 97 calico bass, 5 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 32 sheephead, 116 white fish, 101 rockfish, 13 barracuda, 2 blue perch, 395 bass released.

June 30 – 11 boats, 184 anglers: 10 bluefin tuna, 102 calico bass, 7 sheephead, 8 sand bass, 1 whitefish, 10 rockfish, 2 vermilion rockfish, 2 bocaccio, 5 barracuda, 1 halibut, 1 yellowtail, 434 bass released.

