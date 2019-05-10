By Zach Cavanagh

Anglers on the half-day trips are seeing an increase in bass catches, and those using exotic bait pulled in sheephead like this one. Photo: Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching

The great weather stuck around for another week as we prepare to turn toward summer, and that provided another week of great fishing at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the water held at 62-64 degrees and the bass action has continued to improve. The half-day trips hit all the spots for bass, and anglers saw their best catches on the fly-lined sardine, not on the artificial baits.

Anglers also got some nice catches of sheephead using exotic baits such as clam and shrimp.

The three-quarter-day trips fished deep off Camp Pendleton to grab some rockfish and others from the bottom. As the water warms up, Woolley said the three-quarter-day trips may soon start working toward the shore to get some bass into their catches.

For the overnight trips, the Fury saw a nice haul of yellowtail over at San Clemente Island. On Saturday, May 4, 24 yellowtail were brought in, ranging from 8 to 20 pounds. Woolley said that is a “great sign” for San Clemente Island.

 

Here are the latest fish counts from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

May 8 – 2 boats, 29 anglers: 106 vermilion rockfish, 8 calico bass, 5 sculpin, 1 sheephead, 8 whitefish, 25 rockfish, 8 bocaccio, 85 bass released.

May 7 – 2 boats, 39 anglers: 5 calico bass, 72 sculpin, 5 sheephead, 18 whitefish, 31 rockfish, 42 vermilion rockfish, 51 bass released.

May 6 – 4 boats, 46 anglers: 13 calico bass, 35 sculpin, 1 sheephead, 15 whitefish, 71 rockfish, 134 vermilion rockfish, 28 bocaccio, 19 sanddab, 60 bass released.

May 5 – 5 boats, 153 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 27 calico bass, 105 sculpin, 4 sheephead, 36 whitefish, 215 rockfish, 8 vermilion rockfish, 1 bonito, 2 triggerfish, 90 bass released.

May 4 – 7 boats, 183 anglers: 24 yellowtail, 29 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 62 sculpin, 22 sheephead, 42 whitefish, 104 rockfish, 53 vermilion rockfish, 8 bocaccio, 3 bonito, 80 mackerel, 1 lingcod, 228 bass released.

May 3 – 4 boats, 100 anglers: 17 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 44 sculpin, 13 sheephead, 40 whitefish, 20 rockfish, 56 vermilion rockfish, 26 bocaccio, 96 bass released.

