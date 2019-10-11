By Zach Cavanagh

Tuna and bass filled the boats this week at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the offshore tuna fishing was a highlight for the past week.

On a 1 ½-day trip last week, the Fury hit full limits on yellowfin tuna catches for all anglers on the trip. Trips for tuna will be a focus in the immediate future.

Along the shore, bass fishing continues to be the top hit. Water has stayed up in the 68-70-degree range, which has made for more strong action in the kelp. The trips are also seeing a good catches on sheephead.

Woolley said the three-quarter-day trips had trouble in deep water with some heavy current, but the trips were still pulling in rockfish and sculpin.

For more information on trips, go to danawharf.com.

Here are the latest fish counts from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Oct. 9 – 5 boats, 106 anglers: 49 yellowtail, 2 lingcod, 90 bonito, 12 calico bass, 1 sand bass, 10 sculpin, 30 sheephead, 55 whitefish, 121 rockfish, 95 vermilion rockfish, 48 bocaccio, 5 barracuda, 110 bass released.

Oct. 8 – 2 boats, 89 anglers: 8 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 26 sculpin, 4 sheephead, 19 whitefish, 20 rockfish, 67 vermilion rockfish, 24 bocaccio, 7 bonito, 69 bass released.

Oct. 7 – 5 boats, 92 anglers: 35 calico bass, 1 sand bass, 106 sculpin, 8 sheephead, 76 whitefish, 44 rockfish, 320 vermilion rockfish, 34 bocaccio, 1 bonito, 80 sanddab, 89 bass released.

Oct. 6 – 7 boats, 232 anglers: 13 yellowtail, 16 calico bass, 1 sand bass, 29 sculpin, 21 sheephead, 33 whitefish, 53 rockfish, 35 vermilion rockfish, 22 bocaccio, 3 barracuda, 9 bonito, 3 blue perch, 251 bass released.

Oct. 5 – 11 boats, 255 anglers: 68 yellowfin tuna, 2 bluefin tuna, 35 skipjack tuna, 9 yellowtail, 39 calico bass, 21 sand bass, 75 sculpin, 16 sheephead, 19 whitefish, 29 rockfish, 115 vermilion rockfish, 25 bocaccio, 1 barracuda, 139 bonito, 1 halibut, 426 bass released.

Oct. 4 – 5 boats, 132 anglers: 6 calico bass, 7 sand bass, 108 sculpin, 23 whitefish, 76 rockfish, 157 vermilion rockfish, 159 bocaccio, 8 sanddab, 251 bass released.

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.