Dana Wharf Fish Report: Swell Quells Inshore Fishing as Offshore Catches Big

Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times a report on the week’s fishing from Captain Brian Woolley, in addition to the latest fish counts. This report can be found weekly at danapointtimes.com.

Here is Captain Woolley’s report for last week’s action:

Plowed through another good week here.

The half-day action was a bit on the tougher side this week. More of that big swell pushed onto those south-facing stretches of beach, which made big washed-out zones. Water temperatures bounced around a bit, too, with that movement and wind. Water temperatures this week ranged from 64-71 degrees depending on where you were along the coast.

Bass fishing was a bit slower this week as a result of that. However, there were some nice fish caught on the live baits. Our live bait this week was pretty much straight sardine, so the bass we caught on it were better grade. There were more sheephead for the guys on the sinker rigs, and some halibut in the mix as well. A few days this week, we folded some deeper water into the mix and caught some rockfish. This was kind of out of necessity with the trickier conditions along the inshore areas.

Offshore, there were some fantastic opportunities. The Fury had a great week getting in on that kelp paddy fishing. There were nice yellowtail counts a few days this week, with some good dorado in the Fury’s counts, too. A tremendous amount of this dorado is up and around out here, and if/when this stuff settles and wants to bite, it’s going to be really fun.

On our offshore trips this week, we had plenty of kelps and schools of fish to stop the boat on, and we saw so many fish. Our 6-pac charter fleet had some really solid bluefin shots, too, between Catalina and San Clemente Islands. There were some fish on the fliers, but a good majority of those bigger bluefin came on the speedy troll program. Some fish were caught on the poppers and surface lures, too.

For more information on Dana Wharf fishing trips, go to danawharf.com.

Here are the latest fish counts from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Aug. 8 – 6 boats, 146 anglers: 15 dorado, 1 yellowtail, 9 calico bass, 7 sand bass, 5 sculpin, 3 sheephead, 1 whitefish, 98 rockfish, 1 bocaccio, 50 sand dab, 55 bass released.

Aug. 7 – N/A

Aug. 6 – 9 boats, 211 anglers: 7 yellowtail, 1 dorado, 86 vermilion rockfish, 79 calico bass, 45 rockfish, 23 sand dab, 16 whitefish, 13 bonito, 12 bocaccio, 11 sheephead, 8 sculpin, 7 sand bass, 1 blue perch, 1 barracuda, 147 bass released.

Aug. 5 – 10 boats, 248 anglers: 29 dorado, 22 yellowtail, 2 bluefin tuna, 36 calico bass, 14 sand bass, 10 bonito, 7 sheephead, 4 rockfish, 1 sculpin, 1 whitefish, 1 vermilion rockfish, 1 halibut, 509 bass released.

Aug. 4 – 9 boats, 140 anglers: 66 yellowtail, 63 dorado, 8 bluefin tuna, 11 calico bass, 11 sand bass, 9 vermilion rockfish, 8 sculpin, 6 sheephead, 4 whitefish, 3 rockfish, 1 bocaccio.

Aug. 3 – 7 boats, 147 anglers: 3 bluefin tuna, 130 yellowtail, 16 dorado, 48 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 8 sculpin, 1 whitefish, 16 rockfish, 10 vermilion rockfish, 30 bocaccio, 1 barracuda, 227 bass released.

