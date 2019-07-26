By Zach Cavanagh

As the summer rolls along, the strong bass fishing continues up and down the coast for Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the bass fishing is hitting on the half-day and three-quarter-day trips. Fly-lined sardines got the best results, but the artificial baits are also catching. The water temperature has been solid at 70-71 degrees, and the water color has settled nicely.

At Catalina Island, the Fury has continued its run on yellowtail. Anglers pulled in yellowtail on the front and back side of the island. Fly-lined sardines were the way to go out there as well, and the bass again followed suit. Trips to San Clemente Island have produced similar results.

Dana Wharf is offering many trips in a busy summer schedule. Morning trips, day trips, overnights and twilight trips are all on deck at Dana Wharf.

Here are the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

July 24 – 12 boats, 280 anglers: 1 yellowtail, 124 calico bass, 15 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 6 sheephead, 1 barracuda, 3 bonito, 2 blue perch, 892 bass released.

July 23 – 10 boats, 333 anglers: 6 yellowtail, 229 calico bass, 11 sand bass, 4 sculpin, 22 sheephead, 37 whitefish, 2 barracuda, 23 bonito, 10 Spanish mackerel, 5 blue perch, 777 bass released.

July 22 – 8 boats, 211 anglers: 19 yellowtail, 116 calico bass, 8 sand bass, 11 sculpin, 15 sheephead, 160 whitefish, 106 rockfish, 10 bonito, 20 Spanish mackerel, 65 blue perch, 617 bass released.

July 21 – 17 boats, 401 anglers: 4 yellowtail, 262 calico bass, 13 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 18 sheephead, 21 whitefish, 3 rockfish, 30 vermilion rockfish, 7 barracuda, 10 bonito, 1 halibut, 12 blue perch, 940 bass released.

July 20 – 10 boats, 346 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 209 calico bass, 18 sand bass, 6 sculpin, 13 sheephead, 31 whitefish, 38 rockfish, 39 vermilion rockfish, 16 bocaccio, 1 barracuda, 10 blue perch, 1,240 bass released.

July 19 – 8 boats, 155 anglers: 163 calico bass, 10 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 8 sheephead, 3 barracuda, 5 bonito, 1 halibut, 5 blue perch, 1 sargo, 862 bass released.

