Dana Wharf Fish Report: Offshore catches pick up, coastal waters cool

By Zach Cavanagh

The water and bass fishing cooled off over the course of last week, but big catches are still coming in offshore for Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the fishing this week was more difficult due to the winds kicking up, which dramatically lowered the water temperature from the regular 71 degrees to 60 degrees.

As a result of the dropping water temperature, what had been quality bass fishing dropped off as the week went along. Anglers on the half-day and three-quarter-day trips were getting good action at the beginning of the week with fly-lined baits and plenty of catches with the artificial baits. The fishing was in “bounce back mode” from mid-week and onward. The fleet was fortunate that its live anchovy bait was in good form, as that helped the late-week fishing. Trips also went for bottom fishing with sinkers to catch sheephead and sand bass.

On the offshore trips, bluefin tuna remains the main attraction, with catches coming all week. Fish are coming in with mixed grades, with weights from 20-70 pounds. Live mackerel bait has been a solid option to pull in the bluefin.

At Catalina Island, the Fury was hauling in the regular fare of bass, bonito and barracuda. Occasionally, anglers were hooking some yellowtail. With the water temperature only dropping a few degrees to 68 degrees on the back of the island, bass fishing was good through the kelp, and the barracuda and bonito were in the catches on the front side of Catalina.

For more information on fishing trips, go to danawharf.com.

Here are the latest fish counts from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Aug. 4 – 4 boats, 133 anglers: 7 yellowtail, 5 sheephead, 4 bluefin tuna, 4 yellowfin tuna, 1 sand bass, 45 calico bass released.

Aug. 3 – 3 boats, 55 anglers: 1 bluefin tuna, 10 yellowtail, 50 whitefish, 36 calico bass, 18 sheephead, 15 rockfish, 12 bonito, 7 barracuda, 122 bass released.

Aug. 2 – 7 boats, 142 anglers: 30 bluefin tuna, 8 yellowfin tuna, 1 dorado, 20 rockfish, 15 sculpin, 8 sand bass, 4 whitefish, 3 sheephead, 2 calico bass, 10 barracuda released, 69 bass released.

Aug. 1 – 8 boats, 230 anglers: 6 bluefin tuna, 2 white seabass, 18 rockfish, 9 sand bass, 8 sheephead, 7 vermilion rockfish, 6 sanddab, 5 calico bass, 5 whitefish, 4 sculpin, 1 china croaker, 60 barracuda released, 138 bass released.

July 31 – 6 boats, 142 anglers: 1 yellowtail, 1 white seabass, 49 calico bass, 25 Spanish jack, 21 rockfish, 16 sand bass, 10 whitefish, 6 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 2 barracuda, 1 triggerfish, 318 bass released.

July 30 – 8 boats, 211 anglers: 65 sand bass, 40 calico bass, 31 sheephead, 9 vermilion rockfish, 9 jack mackerel, 6 whitefish, 4 sculpin, 4 rockfish, 2 bocaccio, 1 treefish, 268 bass released.

July 29 – 7 boats, 161 anglers: 1 bluefin tuna, 11 sand bass, 12 calico bass, 9 sheephead, 11 sculpin, 22 whitefish, 28 rockfish, 224 bass released.

