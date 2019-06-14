By Zach Cavanagh

Shorter trips continue to fish on the bottom, but the action hasn’t slowed down at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the three-quarter-day trips were still on bottom fish, but the trips also pulled in good numbers of vermilion rockfish with sculpin and whitefish also showing up. The fishing has been steady. Woolley said if the fishing along the beach continues to come up that they’ll give the bottom fish a rest.

Along the shore, the fleet got a new shipment of anchovy, which will help in luring bass. The anchovy picked up the catches along the coast with strong calico bass to go with sandbass, sheephead and whitefish.

The Fury was back out at San Clemente Island pulling in yellowtail with jigs and live squid. Woolley said that sea lions were a factor on the trip, but the anglers still pulled in 14 yellowtail between 12-20 pounds. Bass was also strong out on the island.

Summer kids camps have started up at Dana Wharf. The next kids camp will run from June 24-28 and a third week on July 8-12. For more information, check out danawharf.com/kids-camps.

Here are the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

June 13 – 7 boats, 186 anglers: 12 yellowtail, 10 bonito, 111 calico bass, 12 sand bass, 8 sculpin, 47 sheephead, 204 whitefish, 10 barracuda, 45 Rockfish, 5 blue perch, 797 bass released

June 12 – 7 boats, 184: 3 yellowtail, 1 bonito, 169 calico bass, 22 sand bass, 12 sheephead, 19 whitefish, 10 barracuda, 1 halibut, 1 blue perch, 1 opal eye, 795 bass released

June 11 – 5 boats, 136 anglers: 25 yellowtail, 115 calico bass, 12 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 6 sheephead, 33 whitefish, 21 rockfish, 5 barracuda, 15 bonito, 984 bass released

June 10 – 7 boats, 166 anglers: 172 calico bass, 9 sand bass, 5 sculpin, 11 sheephead, 11 whitefish, 6 rockfish, 3 barracuda, 2 bonito, 1 halibut, 1 Spanish jack, 3 blue perch, 718 bass released

June 9 – 7 boats, 225 anglers: 23 yellowtail, 32 bonito, 85 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 27 sculpin, 23 sheephead, 4 whitefish, 2 rockfish, 260 vermilion rockfish, 3 barracuda, 1 halibut, 522 bass released

June 8 – 10 boats, 226 anglers: 14 yellowtail, 117 calico bass, 8 sand bass, 28 sculpin, 9 sheephead, 53 whitefish, 27 rockfish, 166 vermilion rockfish, 4 barracuda, 8 bonito, 7 blue perch, 1 opaleye perch, 588 bass released

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.