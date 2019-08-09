By Zach Cavanagh

Bass along the shore and yellowtail out on the islands continues the hot summer fishing at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the bass action continued great, following the usual summer trends. Some wind brought down water temperatures a little, but the water still rebounded for 70-72 degrees most of the week.

Rockfish was the main catch on the windy days, but the half-day and three-quarter-day trips continued to focus on the calico bass. The bass came in between 6-8 pounds with the fly-lined sardines being the top bait once again.

At Catalina Island, some of the fleet’s six-pack boats pulled in nice catches of yellowtail. The yellowtail came in between 15-30 pounds. On its all-day trips, the Fury pulled in bass, bonito and barracuda as well. The Fury also ventured down to San Clemente Island to grab some yellowtail, as well as more bass.

Here are the latest fish counts from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Aug. 8 – 9 boats, 205 anglers: 55 calico bass, 8 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 13 whitefish, 28 rockfish, 80 vermillion rockfish, 830 bass released

Aug. 7 – 10 boats, 243 anglers: 23 yellowtail, 102 calico bass, 8 sand bass, 4 sculpin, 11 sheephead, 22 whitefish, 30 rockfish, 10 barracuda, 8 bonito, 1 halibut, 10 blue perch, 748 bass released

Aug. 6 – 8 boats, 199 anglers: 6 yellowtail, 12 bonito, 1 barracuda, 15 bocaccio, 12 vermillion rockfish, 20 rockfish, 17 white fish, 5 sheephead, 4 sculpin, 3 sand bass, 55 calico bass,, 1 rubberlip perch, 385 bass released

Aug. 5 – 9 boats, 243 anglers: 15 yellowtail, 146 calico bass, 6 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 14 sheephead, 46 whitefish, 17 rockfish, 1 barracuda, 11 bonito, 2 halibut, 1 white seabass, 1 sargo, 1 triggerfish, 3 Spanish mackerel, 1 blue perch, 836 bass released

Aug. 4 – 9 boats, 330 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 64 calico bass, 23 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 16 sheephead, 39 whitefish, 14 rockfish, 15 vermilion rockfish, 1 barracuda, 1 bonito, 1 halibut, 522 bass released

Aug. 3 – 10 boats, 283 anglers: 56 calico bass, 19 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 8 sheephead, 9 whitefish, 42 rockfish, 207 vermilion rockfish, 25 bocaccio, 4 barracuda, 2 bonito, 2 thresher shark, 660 bass released

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.