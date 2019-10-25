By Zach Cavanagh

Coastal fishing for bass and offshore fishing for tuna continued to be the course of action at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the week remained on “regularly scheduled programming” at Dana Wharf.

The half-day trips pulled in calico bass in the kelp areas with clean water along the coast in the 65- to 67-degree range. Fly-lined sardine was the bait of choice for the top anglers. Those who used clam and shrimp got sheephead on the line.

The three-quarter-day trips stuck with the bottom fish. Anglers here also stuck with the sardines to grab some rockfish and sculpin.

On the offshore trips, the Fury again made a longer-distance run to grab some tuna and reeled in some yellowtail on the offshore banks. The yellowtail came in between 18-25 pounds.

Here are the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Oct. 23 – 3 boats, 40 anglers: 14 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 7 sheephead, 5 whitefish, 25 rockfish, 48 vermilion rockfish, 40 bocaccio, 4 bonito, 67 bass released.

Oct. 22 – 2 boats, 61 anglers: 11 calico bass, 6 sand bass, 9 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 13 whitefish, 90 rockfish, 162 vermilion rockfish, 77 bocaccio, 97 bass released.

Oct. 21 – 3 boats, 49 anglers: 3 calico bass, 7 sand bass, 18 sculpin, 5 sheephead, 20 whitefish, 38 rockfish, 86 vermilion rockfish, 48 bocaccio, 1 bonito, 35 bass released.

Oct. 20 – 8 boats, 270 anglers: 42 yellowfin tuna, 11 skipjack tuna, 32 calico bass, 5 sand bass, 15 sculpin, 4 sheephead, 16 whitefish, 70 rockfish, 95 vermilion rockfish, 113 bocaccio, 2 barracuda, 6 bonito, 1 yellowfin croaker, 2 blue perch, 3 white sea bass released, 345 bass released.

Oct. 19 – 7 boats, 132 anglers: 8 calico bass, 5 sand bass, 46 sculpin, 4 sheephead, 14 whitefish, 45 rockfish, 149 vermilion rockfish, 43 bocaccio, 1 sanddab, 278 bass released.

Oct. 18 – 5 boats, 129 anglers: 4 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 29 sculpin, 3 sheephead, 15 whitefish, 33 rockfish, 122 vermilion rockfish, 28 bocaccio, 58 sanddab, 189 bass released.

