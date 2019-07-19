By Zach Cavanagh

Bass continued to fill up the boats last week at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said there was great bass action along the coast north of the harbor with water temperatures around 68-70 degrees. It’s been solid catches on the half-day trips for beginners and locals alike with last week’s bass catches totaling in at over 6,000 caught and kept or released.

The three-quarter-day trips have gone down the coast and had similar results around the kelp beds. Woolley said the fish are getting into their spawn routine, so the catches there could increase in the coming weeks. Yellowtails have been sighted down there nearly every day.

Over at Catalina Island, fishing has been active on both sides of the island. Island trips have also seen good bass action and have got in on the yellowtails, as well. Trips are also pulling in bonito and barracuda into the numbers.

Here are the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

July 17 – 12 boats, 345 anglers: 26 yellowtail, 214 calico bass, 7 sand bass, 15 sheephead, 10 whitefish, 4 rockfish, 2 barracuda, 15 bonito, 1 halibut, 982 bass released

July 16 – 9 boats, 264 anglers: 9 calico bass, 1 white seabass, 200 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 18 sheephead, 52 whitefish, 10 rockfish, 4 bonito, 4 triggerfish, 3 blue perch, 910 bass released

July 15 – 7 boats, 208 anglers: 26 yellowtail, 1 white seabass, 50 bonito, 170 calico bass, 7 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 27 sheephead, 44 whitefish, 5 rockfish, 3 barracuda, 21 blue perch, 619 bass released

July 14 – 8 boats, 255 anglers: 7 yellowtail, 115 calico bass, 11 sand bass, 9 sculpin, 15 sheephead, 27 whitefish, 10 rockfish, 35 vermilion rockfish, 25 bocaccio, 1 barracuda, 14 bonito, 616 bass released

July 13 – 11 boats, 261 anglers: 3 yellowtail, 218 calico bass, 12 sand bass, 8 sheephead, 2 whitefish, 6 barracuda, 4 bonito, 10 blue perch, 1182 bass released

July 12 – 10 boats, 301 anglers: 7 yellowtail, 1 white seabass, 126 calico bass, 7 sand bass, 9 sheephead, 5 whitefish, 2 rockfish, 25 barracuda, 1 bonito, 973 bass released

July 11 – 8 boats, 209 anglers: 117 calico bass, 6 sand bass, 6 sheephead, 8 whitefish, 40 rockfish, 2 halibut, 3 barracuda, 3 blue perch, 665 bass released

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.