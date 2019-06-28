By Zach Cavanagh

Bass continued to be the main attraction this week at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said that the coastal half-day and three-quarter-day trips were strong on the bass, as the anchovy bait continued to entice. The June gloom remains lingering along the coasts, but Woolley said it won’t take a lot of sun to “make things pop.”

The kelp growth has continued down the coasts, with the calico bass biting in that area, again on the anchovy. Sardine and anchovy have been the baits of choice, with sardine helping pull in short fish and staying legal on the catches.

At Catalina Island and San Clemente Island, the Fury is still catching good yellowtail, and bass fishing is almost ready to go over there as well.

Wooley said the fleet has a new four-person charter boat, LexSea, owned and operated by Christian Sekas. The LexSea has been fishing both islands and pulling in yellowtail as well. Sekas is running open party and charter trips.

Here’s the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

June 26 – 7 boats, 164 anglers: 1 white seabass, 94 calico bass, 9 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 5 sheephead, 6 whitefish, 63 rockfish, 21 vermilion rockfish, 52 bocaccio, 805 bass released.

June 25 – 8 boats, 248 anglers: 12 yellowtail, 97 calico bass, 26 sand bass, 4 sculpin, 21 sheephead, 43 whitefish, 13 rockfish, 5 bonito, 23 blue perch, 519 bass released.

June 24 – 10 boats, 225 anglers: 2 yellowtail, 149 calico bass, 13 sand bass, 3 sculpin, 32 sheephead, 54 whitefish, 205 rockfish, 3 barracuda, 1 treefish, 10 blue perch, 1129 bass released.

June 23 – 11 boats, 359 anglers: 28 yellowtail, 1 white seabass, 68 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 12 sculpin, 6 sheephead, 104 whitefish, 240 rockfish, 28 vermilion rockfish, 32 bocaccio, 1 treefish, 772 bass released.

June 22 – 8 boats, 228 anglers: 63 calico bass, 4 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 7 whitefish, 2 rockfish, 41 vermilion rockfish, 532 bass released.

June 21 – 10 boats, 261 anglers: 96 calico bass, 21 sand bass, 4 sculpin, 11 sheephead, 15 whitefish, 46 rockfish, 24 vermilion rockfish, 8 bocaccio, 5 barracuda, 10 bonito, 2 halibut, 5 treefish, 4 pinback sharks, 4 mackerel, 566 bass released.

