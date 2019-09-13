By Zach Cavanagh

Bass fishing was strong in the kelp as the water warmed up this week at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the water along the coast warmed up to 78 degrees, and the bass in the kelp were biting on the sardine bait. There were good catches along certain kelp lines. The kelp also saw some yellowtail.

The half-day trips saw their mix of bass, rockfish and bocaccio.

At Catalina Island and San Clemente Island, the yellowfin tuna also came into the counts. Other offshore trips didn’t have as much success even with large amounts of skipjack and other spots of yellowfin tuna. The fish were feeding on their own supply and not so interested in the boat bait.

Here are the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Sept. 11 – 6 boats, 90 anglers: 12 yellowtail, 28 bonito, 25 calico bass, 5 sand bass, 5 sculpin, 5 sheephead, 7 whitefish, 22 rockfish, 58 vermilion rockfish, 40 bocaccio, 240 bass released

Sept. 10 – 9 boats, 130 anglers: 13 bluefin tuna, 11 yellowfin tuna, 55 calico bass, 36 sculpin, 21 whitefish, 25 rockfish, 42 vermilion rockfish, 38 bocaccio, 850 bass released

Sept. 9 – 4 boats, 80 anglers: 13 bluefin tuna, 11 yellowfin tuna, 39 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 76 sculpin, 6 sheephead, 12 whitefish, 27 rockfish, 42 vermilion rockfish, 31 bocaccio, 1 halibut, 160 bass released

Sept. 8 – 10 boats, 204 anglers: 72 calico bass, 8 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 25 sheephead, 15 whitefish, 4 barracuda, 36 bonito, 1103 bass released

Sept. 7 – 9 boats, 215 anglers: 72 calico bass, 8 sand bass, 1 sculpin, 25 sheephead, 15 whitefish, 4 barracuda, 36 bonito, 1103 bass released

Sept. 6 – 7 boats, 126 anglers: 15 yellowfin tuna, 1 yellowtail, 1 halibut, 97 calico bass, 3 sand bass, 52 sculpin, 15 sheephead, 277 whitefish, 106 rockfish, 64 vermilion rockfish, 26 bocaccio, 25 sand dabs, 3 blue perch, 296 bass released

