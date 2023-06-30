Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s fishing from Captain Brian Woolley, in addition to the weekly fish count.

Here is Captain Woolley’s report for the past week’s action:

Bass fishing improved with water temps in the 64- to 65-degree range. The best bass action this week came on the setups with sliding egg sinkers, the Carolina rigs or a straight slider-to-the-hook setup. Both the sand bass and calico bass fished better with the lighter line, 10-12 pounds. Some nice sheephead and a few halibut were the usual half-day stuff.

The three-quarter-day fishing trip was fishing rockfish in the mornings, and then as the conditions set up, we’ve been fishing bass down off Camp Pendleton. It was the same results as the upper zones for the half-day, with again the lighter lines fishing well. Guys throwing hard baits and some surface iron were starting to catch some bass as well, as that fish becomes more active with the water temps improving.







Anglers catching calico bass on the Fury at San Clemente Island. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Sportfishing

The Fury had some good action at Catalina Island. There was more bass, some sheephead and halibut. There were signs of a little yellowtail, but no biters for them at Catalina. They should get good any day now.

Dana Wharf is also in the middle of its catch-and-release saltwater bass tournament through the end of July. Anglers can enter the tournament on any of our three-quarter-day, half-day or twilight trips for an additional $5 per angler. Prizes include gift certificates for Turner’s Outdoorsman, Costa sunglasses, a Coastal Conservation Associate of California membership, a Daiwa rod, a gift certificate for Hogan’s Bait and Tackle and a gift certificate for MC Swimbait.

For more information on the tournament, go to danawharf.com/catch-and-release-bass-tournament.

Here are the latest fish counts from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

June 28—10 boats, 254 anglers: 1 yellowtail, 6 blue perch, 2 barracuda, 16 bocaccio, 15 vermilion rockfish, 129 rockfish, 14 whitefish, 11 sheephead, 11 sculpin, 11 sand bass, 120 calico bass, 457 calico bass released, 20 sand bass released.

June 27—6 boats, 128 anglers: 20 yellowtail, 64 calico bass, 42 sheephead, 35 bonito, 35 bocaccio, 11 rockfish, 9 sand bass, 6 whitefish, 5 vermilion rockfish.

June 26—8 boats, 125 anglers: 58 rockfish, 56 bocaccio, 45 calico bass, 20 sand bass, 19 vermilion rockfish, 14 sheephead, 9 whitefish, 7 sculpin, 1 halibut, 497 bass released.

June 25—7 boats, 255 anglers: 97 calico bass, 30 sand bass, 19 sheephead, 11 whitefish, 9 sculpin, 8 rockfish, 4 barracuda, 2 halibut, 603 bass released.

June 24—12 boats, 269 anglers: 180 bocaccio, 179 rockfish, 89 calico bass, 78 vermilion rockfish, 40 sanddab, 37 sand bass, 28 whitefish, 23 sculpin, 8 sheephead, 5 bonito, 1 blue perch, 1 Spanish mackerel, 445 bass released.

June 23—5 boats, 136 anglers: 82 bocaccio, 76 calico bass, 15 sand bass, 15 rockfish, 11 sheephead, 8 vermilion rockfish, 7 sculpin, 5 whitefish, 1 halibut, 503 bass released.