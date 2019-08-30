By Zach Cavanagh

As August comes to a close, bass and yellowtail are the top catches at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the last week of action had many different angles of success. For the half-day and three-quarter-day trips, the bass action did pick back up. The three-quarter-day trips were also taking in more bottom fish, as the offshore fishing waits to perk up, but there were still quality catches to be had.

The shorter trips did see a small number of yellowtail and dorado peek in.

Over at Catalina Island, the bass have continued to be lured in by the quality sardine bait being used. Trips to the island also pulled in bonito and strong yellowtail that have come in from 10-15 pounds.

Offshore fishing has been pulling in the yellowfin tuna. Woolley said that the yellowfin have been getting closer to shore every day. Anglers were pulling in the yellowfin with fly-lined sardine bait and colt sniper jigs.

Here are the latest fish counts out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Aug. 28 – 6 boats, 93 anglers: 24 yellowfin tuna, 1 yellowtail, 42 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 2 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 12 whitefish, 32 rockfish, 18 vermilion rockfish, 72 bocaccio, 390 bass released.

Aug. 27 – 6 boats, 144 anglers: 40 yellowfin tuna, 1 bluefin tuna, 1 dorado, 85 calico bass, 11 sand bass, 4 sculpin, 17 sheephead, 11 whitefish, 3 blue perch, 579 bass released.

Aug. 26 – 6 boats, 140 anglers: 3 yellowtail, 75 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 10 sheephead,1 whitefish, 15 rockfish, 95 vermilion rockfish, 2 blue perch, 1164 bass released.

Aug. 25 – 8 boats, 282 anglers: 30 bluefin tuna, 15 yellowfin tuna, 1 dorado, 74 calico bass, 12 sand bass, 6 sculpin, 1 sheephead, 7 whitefish, 33 rockfish, 113 vermilion rockfish, 17 bocaccio, 750 bass released.

Aug. 24 – 11 boats, 256 anglers: 3 yellowfin tuna, 1 bluefin tuna, 5 yellowtail, 58 calico bass, 6 sand bass, 9 sculpin, 3 sheephead, 15 whitefish, 60 rockfish, 176 vermilion rockfish, 35 bocaccio, 817 bass released.

Aug 23 – 8 boats, 192 anglers: 100 yellowfin tuna, 1 yellowtail, 1 dorado, 1 lingcod, 39 calico bass, 2 sand bass, 17 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 23 whitefish, 61 rockfish, 133 vermilion rockfish, 119 bocaccio, 41 bonito, 1 halibut, 246 bass released.

