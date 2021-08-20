SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Zach Cavanagh

The nearby schools of bluefin tuna are the main event right now on Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching fishing expeditions.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Wooley said the offshore tuna fishing continues to be the marquee headliner, with all anglers getting good opportunities for a catch. Bluefin tuna have been coming in from 25-40 pounds, with some yellowfin tuna being mixed in around the same weight. Woolley said the tuna fishing picked up in the afternoon last week as the water “glassed off,” and the boats have been zeroing in on the schools. Fly-lined sardines have been the bait of choice for these tuna catches, with not much action on jigs. These offshore trips are also seeing dorado in certain kelp areas. The few dorado coming in have been caught on the live bait and sardines, as well.

Due to the close nature of these tuna schools, Dana Wharf has had some limited-load trips, with 25 anglers each on the Sum Fun and Clemente and 35 anglers on the 95-foot Dana Pride. These trips are $120 for those interested in getting in on these amazing local tuna catches.

On the regular half-day and three-quarter-day trips, the local bass fishing continues to improve as the water warms up again. Along the coast, the water is back up to 68 degrees, which has brought in decent bass action. Woolley said that live bait and sardines have done the job pulling in the bass. Those fishing on the bottom have brought in the usual fare of sand bass and sheephead.

On the island trips, Fury has been in on yellowtail. At San Clemente Island, anglers have been using surface irons and doing some fly-lined fishing. In addition to the yellowtail catches, anglers are pulling in a mix of bass, bonito and barracuda.

For more information on trips, go to danawharf.com.

Here are the latest fish counts from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Aug. 18 – 7 boats, 139 anglers: 82 yellowtail, 22 dorado, 11 bluefin tuna, 160 rockfish, 110 whitefish, 47 bonito, 36 sheephead, 33 calico bass, 1 barracuda, 115 calico bass released.

Aug. 17 – 7 boats, 126 anglers: 38 bluefin tuna, 2 yellowfin tuna, 5 dorado, 3 yellowtail, 15 calico bass, 1 whitefish, 7 sculpin, 5 rockfish, 4 sheephead, 8 sand bass, 100 bass released.

Aug. 16 – 5 boats, 155 anglers: 20 yellowtail, 51 barracuda, 39 calico bass, 37 whitefish, 32 sculpin, 22 bonito, 21 rockfish, 19 sheephead, 15 sanddab, 12 vermilion rockfish, 5 sand bass, 232 bass released.

Aug. 15 – 10 boats, 217 anglers: 1 bluefin tuna, 1 dorado, 18 yellowtail, 144 calico bass, 94 whitefish, 81 rockfish, 58 sculpin, 53 sanddab, 40 vermilion rockfish, 15 sand bass, 13 sheephead, 5 barracuda, 5 bonito, 5 triggerfish, 2 bocaccio, 1 halibut, 1 blue perch, 142 bass released.

Aug. 14 – 9 boats, 194 anglers: 7 yellowtail, 34 calico bass, 22 vermilion rockfish, 18 sculpin, 10 barracuda, 7 sand bass, 7 rockfish, 6 sanddab, 6 sheephead, 6 bonito, 2 whitefish, 2 bocaccio, 1 treefish, 329 bass released.

Aug. 13 – 11 boats, 216 anglers: 30 bluefin tuna, 4 yellowfin tuna, 91 yellowtail, 22 bonito, 20 whitefish, 17 calico bass, 14 vermilion rockfish, 13 barracuda, 6 bocaccio, 2 sand bass, 2 treefish, 1 blue perch, 194 bass released.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

