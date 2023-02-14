Dana Point Paths Foundation, a local youth organization through Dana Hills High School, will join the Orange County nonprofit Partners4Wellness to advocate for underage drinking prevention through the Sticker Shock campaign.

Sticker Shock, originally developed by Mothers Against Drunk Driving in 2014, aims to raise awareness of underage drinking. By having local youth place stickers on multi-packs of alcohol with a positive underage drinking prevention message and a reminder not to buy alcohol for minors, the program aims to prevent underage drinking.

According to the 2021-22 California Healthy Kids Survey, 23% of 11th graders in Capistrano Unified School District reported that they found it fairly easy to obtain alcohol and 43% found it very easy.

Partners4Wellness focuses on public health education on issues such as tobacco, vaping, alcohol, drug use and more. The nonprofit will partner with the Dana Point Paths Foundation on the community activity, raising awareness of the dangers and penalties of underage drinking.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 20, youth volunteers will go out to participating liquor stores, Monarch Beach Market and Buena Vista Market, placing the stickers on multi-packs of alcoholic drinks.