The Dana Point Women’s Club (DPWC) welcomed Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley as an honorary member during its winter meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7, after the supervisor granted the nonprofit $35,000.

The grant from the County of Orange will help the DPWC continue the work to renovate its 1950s-era Community House on San Juan Avenue. The Community House serves as the nonprofit’s primary source of revenue through rentals, helping to fund the DPWC’s philanthropic contributions.

The nonprofit is looking to stretch the funds as far as it can as it looks towards painting the building’s interior and exterior and replacing the Community House’s windows, DPWC First Vice President Toni Nelson explained.

“You will not recognize it after Christmas,” Nelson said. “It is going to be a charcoal gray and it’s going to have a bright white siding and we are going to put in a mustard colored yellow door. Yellow connotes happiness, it connotes sunshine.”

During the club’s meeting, Foley’s Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Napuri presented the nonprofit’s leadership with the $35,000 check to contribute to the Community House renovations and gave an update on happenings in Orange County’s Fifth District.

Dana Point Women’s Club President Kathy Belanger (left) and DPWC First Vice President Toni Nelson (right) present Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley’s Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Napuri with a flower arrangement, bracelet with the club’s shell symbol and certificate of honorary membership for Foley. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

In her comments, Napuri noted that South County is a “unique community—that we all are invested in what happens in the harbor and the success of our communities as a whole.”

Napuri added that whether community members are using the Community House for a wedding or celebration of life or a donation drive, “I want to make sure that the Community House stays a fantastic institution for people to use.”

In Napuri’s updates on the Fifth District, she noted that the supervisor opened a new office in the harbor as the county looks toward breaking ground on the anticipated harbor parking structure in the new year.

“We are like hawks watching the Dana Point Harbor revitalization,” Napuri said. “Finally we’ll see some ground movement in the harbor and once we get that, that’s the hardest part of the whole project is that parking structure, then everything else will be smooth sailing.”

Additionally, Napuri said that the county anticipates publishing a South County sand replenishment study and “how we can have a holistic approach—not just we’re going to put some sand in Capo Beach, which is great, and we’re going to put some sand at North Beach, which is also great but—how do we we restore our entire coastline?”

Leading the club in a toast, Nelson rose a glass of champagne, asking members to do the same in gratitude to the supervisor.

“On behalf of the Dana Point Women’s Club, I would like to raise a toast to our absolutely fantastic Fifth District Supervisor Foley. I hope you feel better and thank you,” Nelson said, noting that Foley was unable to attend the meeting as she was under the weather.

During the meeting, DPWC leadership presented Napuri with a flower arrangement, bracelet with the club’s shell symbol and certificate of honorary membership for Foley.