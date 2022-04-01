Dana Point Woman’s Club to Raise Funds for Local Students

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point Woman’s Club will host its Spring Fundraiser event on Friday, April 1, to raise money for the organization’s Project Scholarship and Project Literacy.

The fundraiser is entitled “Taking Flight—Transforming Lives,” which Marla Freeman, the Dana Point Woman’s Club Ways and Means chair, explained as playing off the club’s logo, a butterfly.

The event’s proceeds will go toward the philanthropic organization’s Scholarship and Literacy projects. Through Project Scholarship, the club gives scholarships to Dana Point graduating seniors who will be attending a two- or four-year university, or a trade school, next school year.

Project Literacy focuses on the Dana Point Public Library and literacy programs at local elementary schools. Through Project Literacy, the organization plans on donating books to R.H. Dana Elementary School’s library, Freeman said.

The fundraising event will consist of a silent auction and raffle. Attendees will enjoy a three-course meal and live entertainment by Laguna Beach artist Jason Feddy. The singer/songwriter is a member of the Joe Cocker cover band MadDogs and the Englishman, and the Beatles cover band Beatroots.

The event is from 6-10 p.m. at the San Juan Hills Golf Club. Tickets are $100 per person. The event is close to a sellout, with only a few tickets remaining available for purchase. For any questions, contact dpwc.oc@gmail.com.

Those wishing to donate to Project Scholarship and Project Literacy should visit the Dana Point Woman’s Club website.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

