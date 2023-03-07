The Dana Point Woman’s Club will host a “Classy, Sassy, Razzle, Dazzle” fashion show and luncheon on March 25 to benefit the nonprofit’s philanthropies: Project Scholarship and Project Literacy.

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the fashion show and luncheon will feature a champagne reception, appetizers, a three-course catered lunch and desserts, raffles, a silent auction and a designer boutique. Tickets to attend the event are $70 each.

“This is a major fundraiser for two of our favorite philanthropies—Project Scholarship, benefiting Dana Hills High School graduates, and Project Literacy, benefiting the Dana Point Public Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Program,” Marla Freeman, DPWC 3rd Vice President and Ways and Means Chair, said in a media release.

Guests will be greeted by a champagne reception and light appetizers and encouraged to browse the boutique, which includes designs curated by Eileen Gerber of Fashion-4-Ever.

All of the outfits modeled by Dana Point Woman’s Club members will be available for purchase.

“This will be such a fun afternoon, with something for everyone—an elegant lunch, a fun boutique, additional vendors, raffles, beautiful silent auction baskets—and, best of all, a chance to meet and enjoy wonderful local women at a lovely event,” Event Chair and Past President Joan-Marie Kerr said in the release.

The fashion show will be held at the Dana Point Community House, located at 24642 San Juan Avenue, Dana Point. Information on purchasing tickets can be found on the club’s website at danapointwomansclub.org.