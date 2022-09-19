Dana Point Woman’s Club to Host 2nd Cocktails for a Cause

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

To support Spark Point Dana Point, a financial literacy program held at RH Dana Elementary School through Orange County United Way, the Dana Point Women’s Club (DPWC) is hosting its second “Cocktails for a Cause” on Oct. 5.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when many service industry workers were impacted the most, OC United Way launched the pilot program through a partnership with the City of Dana Point and the Capistrano Unified School District in 2021 with the intention of helping 100 South Orange County families.

The program, which gives families the tools to manage their personal finances, is offered on a permanent basis at RH Dana after it was deemed a success in April 2022. By teaching families about budgeting, banking, revenue enhancement and expense reduction, Spark Point aims to prevent homelessness.

Guests of the DPWC fundraiser will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar at the Aventura Sailing Club. The event will feature a silent auction and raffle, including the chance to win a brunch or cocktail cruise for six aboard a yacht, brunch for eight at the Dana Point Yacht club and more.

The event will be held at the Aventura Sailing Club, located at 24707 Dana Drive, Dana Point, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at the Dana Point Women’s Club website.

Those interested in supporting the Spark Point program may also make tax deductible contributions payable to DPWC—Sparkpoint. Contact DPWC Ways and Means Chair Marla Freeman at dpwc.oc.gmail.com for any questions.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

