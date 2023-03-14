The Dana Point Woman’s Club is offering three $1,000 scholarships to graduating Dana Hills High School girls planning to attend a four-year college, community college or vocational school.

Applicants must submit a 300- to 500-word essay describing their future career aspirations, talents, hobbies and extracurricular activities, and they must also have a 3.0 GPA or better. An applicant’s financial hardship will be taken into consideration.

“Awarding these scholarships has been a DPWC tradition and a way to encourage young women to continue their education after high school graduation,” Project Scholarship Chair Betty Hill said in a media release. “We’re so pleased to help students going on, not only to four-year colleges but to community colleges or vocational schools.”

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is April 15. Applicants can find more information at the Dana Hills High School scholarship website or by emailing dpwc.oc@gmail.com.

Winners will be notified after the April 15 deadline and will be presented scholarships at the Dana Hills High School senior awards ceremony in May. Scholarship recipients and their parents will also be invited to a luncheon in their honor at the Community House.