Dana Point Trolley Season Begins for the Summer

Dana Point will begin its trolley season on Friday, May 24 and will run through Sept. 2. The route connects to trolley services in Laguna Beach, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano. A map of the route can be viewed on pages 12 and 13.

The extended route comes after San Clemente City Council approved its own route’s connectivity in January.

Throughout Dana Point Mayor Joe Muller’s campaign for city council reelection, he emphasized his initiatives to improve connectivity in South Orange County by making Dana Point the hub of the trolley system. Prior to the November election, he spoke with Dana Point Times.

“We are planning to connect to the San Clemente and hopefully the Laguna Niguel trolleys as well. This will make Dana Point the hub for the free trolley systems in the south county coastal communities,” Muller said. “This is important since it will reduce the traffic and parking needs of the city.”

The Dana Point Trolleys and the Harbor Shuttle are handicap-accessible and are free of charge. Riders will be able to access real-time Dana Point Trolley and Harbor Shuttle locations, and wait times, on their smartphones with a custom app (Android and iPhone Search: Dana Point Trolley) or with the use of the trolley tracker at dptrolley.com.