The Dana Point Sister Cities is celebrating its international friendship agreement with Sorrento, Italy with a “Wine Tour of Italy” event on June 15.

Luciana’s owner Jorge Luhan is hosting the event, giving guests the opportunity to taste eight to 10 wines along with a lecture by a sommelier. The sommelier will answer questions about the wines and provide background information on the different wine regions of Italy.

Hors d’oeuvres from Luciana’s will be provided. After the tasting, attendees can purchase wines by the bottle or case.

Event seats are limited. Tickets are $65 per person for Dana Point Sister Cities International members or $85 per person for an annual membership and admission to the tasting event.

Proceeds from the event will support South Orange County artists going to Italy to represent the City of Dana Point and Sister Cities International for the Dana Point Sister Cities’ first Friendship City event in Sorrento in October.

Dana Point Sister Cities, which launched in May 2022, works to forge international city-to-city relationships to promote “peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation through citizen diplomacy.”

Visit danapointsistercities.org for more information or to reserve tickets.