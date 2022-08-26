SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Aiming to promote cultural exchanges and international communication, the Dana Point Sisters Cities will be partnering with local nonprofits to launch a variety of events centered around marine life, surf, American music, opera and art.

With the formation of the new nonprofit in this past May, Dana Point joins the nearly 500 communities that make up Sister Cities International—a collection of cities with formal partnerships and agreements to have ongoing cultural events.

“We want to contribute to our cultural heritage, so we’ll build the foundation on things that are very noteworthy and what Dana Point is known for,” Dana Point Sister Cities Association President Bob Zasa said.

The Dana Point Sister Cities is partnering with the City of Dana Point, the Dana Point Historical Society, the Dana Point Symphony, Pet Project Foundation and Music Preserves Foundation.

In late June, the Dana Point Historical Society partnered with Dana Point Sister Cities for the nonprofit’s first fundraiser event. The kickoff event promoted the Sister City program with a “salute to the ambience of Italy” and a performance by the Lyric Opera of Orange County.

Dana Point Sister Cities Association President Bob Zasa this past July receives a Certificate of Recognition for incorporating as a 501(c)3 in Dana Point from Councilmember Jamey Federico (left) and Sergio Prince, community relations advisor for Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett (right). Photo: Courtesy of Bob Zasa

The Dana Point Sister Cities is partnering with the Dana Point Art Alliance to present the inaugural Plein Air art event at the 38th annual Maritime Festival in Dana Point from Sept. 9-11.

Ten Plein Air painters will capture the city’s beauty throughout the festival, which will feature tall ships and other maritime-related activities, before holding an exhibition and art sale at Gallery Dana Bay on Sept. 23.

The exhibition will run through Oct. 9 and is sponsored by the Dana Point Sister Cities International, the City of Dana Point, Dana Point Arts Alliance, and Orange County Fifth District Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

Members of the Dana Point Sister Cities will receive discounted travel opportunities and pricing for events throughout the year. Members will also participate in educational and cultural opportunities in art, music, surfing, opera and maritime heritage-focused events.

Following the Plein Air event, the Dana Point Sister Cities will take a group of 24 members to New York for a cultural art and theater excursion.

From Sept. 15-18, the small group will have the chance to enjoy a private tour of the Hispanic Society Museum in Washington Heights, guided by featured artist Timothy J. Clark. Members will also have the chance to eat at the historic members-only National Arts Club and participate in a guided tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While Dana Point previously had a sister city relationship with Viterbo, Italy in 2014, the Dana Point Sister Cities is currently pursuing relationships with the cities of Sorrento, Italy and Thessaloniki, Greece.

In the future, the nonprofit hopes to hold cultural exchange events with the cities. It’s also interested solidifying a sister city or friendship city relationship. Unlike a sister city, a friendship city relationship is less formal, meaning that the two communities can join for a single event, rather than an ongoing relationship.

“The purpose of it is to do international exchanges and also to bring the cultures of those countries to Dana Point and then share these wonderful things that we have in Dana Point with our sister cities,” Zasa said.

Pending a friendship or sister city agreement, Zasa hopes to develop a youth program with local middle schools and high schools including an email pen pal program with students in Sorrento and Thessaloniki.

In the meantime, the Dana Point Sister Cities is planning events throughout the fall and into the new year, partnering with local nonprofits to raise awareness for Sister Cities’ programs.

Those interested in joining Dana Point Sister Cities as members for the Autumn in New York trip can email bzasa@dpsistercities.org. More information about membership can be found at the Dana Point Sister Cities website, danapointsistercities.org.

