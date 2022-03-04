Dana Point Seeks Artists for Phase 3 of Utility Box Art Program

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The City of Dana Point is seeking artists to design 14 additional utility boxes as the city expands into Phase 3 of its public art program. A total of 23 boxes have been wrapped with artwork so far during the first two phases of the program.

Phase 1 was launched in 2020 to help create a vibrant and interesting environment in Dana Point streetscapes.

All artists are chosen by their ability to portray the city’s culture, historic heritage, or a key activity. The art designs cover all four sides and the top of the utility boxes, and are printed on vinyl by a vinyl wrapping company.

The Arts and Culture Commission will choose artists to showcase their work and beautify 14 more utility boxes throughout Dana Point.

The utility boxes in Phase 3 are at these locations:

Pacific Coast Highway and Selva Road

Pacific Coast Highway and Golden Lantern

Golden Lantern and La Cresta Drive

Golden Lantern and Selva

Pacific Coast Highway and Crystal Lantern

Crown Valley and Sea Island Drive

Pacific Coast Highway and Amber Lantern

Golden Lantern and Stonehill Drive

Stonehill Drive and Ocean Hill Drive

Pacific Coast Highway and Del Obispo

Pacific Coast Highway and Doheny Park Plaza

Dana Point Harbor Drive and Puerto Place

Niguel Road and Monarch Beach Resort

Niguel Road and Monarch Beach Drive

The city will choose artists based on artistic excellence, innovation, and originality, as well as how the art relates to the area where the utility box is located, among other qualifications. A $250 prize will be awarded to artists whose work has been selected.

Applications will be released on March 21. The deadline for submission is May 20. The City of Dana Point’s website has more information and the application for downloading.

Breeana Greenberg

