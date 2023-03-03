Anthony Small

By Anthony Small

I’m delighted to share that we can now add Michael Repper’s name to the list of recent Grammy winners with ties to Dana Point.

Last year, local Louie Pérez and his iconic band Los Lobos won the Grammy for Best Americana Album for their album Native Sons. Repper is an orchestra conductor and music director who grew up in the area, and his parents Dave and Claudia Repper still live in Dana Point.

Repper and the New York Youth Symphony (NYYS) made history last month, by being the first youth orchestra to win a Grammy award for Best Orchestral Recording—Classical for their Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman.

The album features masterpieces by the immensely talented Black women composers named in the album title. Other nominees in the category included greats John Williams and Gustavo Dudamel.

At 32 years old, Repper is the second-youngest music director to win in this category; Dudamel was 31 when he won in 2012.

Read the full Q&A below.

In other symphonic news, the outstanding Dana Point Symphony will perform “Mendelssohn and Mozart, featuring violin soloist Loreto Gismondi” on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Edwards the Confessor Catholic Church. More info can be found at danapointsymphony.com.

The 52nd annual Dana Point Festival of Whales is this weekend, kicking off on Friday, March 3 from 4:45-8 p.m., with a free Welcoming of the Whales ceremony and reception at Ocean Institute.

Saturday and Sunday’s iconic events include the Magical Migration Parade, whale watching, Clam Chowder Cook-Off, Cardboard Classic & Dinghy Dash, Wyland Foundation’s Mobile Learning Experience, Monarch Beach Rotary Club’s Diamond Dig, Classic Car Show and the obligatory Whales, Tails & Ales Street Fair, just to name a few. Join Stand Up to Trash’s Beach Cleanup event, too. Festival founder Don Hansen would be so proud.

There will be music and art everywhere at the festival, including the Dana Point Fine Arts Association and Dana Hills High School Young Artists Show & Sale, as well as Art in the Park. The Harbor Music Series, presented by Dana Point Harbor Partners, features young musicians from Community Outreach Alliance.

Avery Brostrom, Corey Angeli, Ava Moaddeli, Temi Krovblit, Calla Manwaring, Grace Meredith, London Meredith, Prestyn Smith, Lily Benjamin, Summer Brennan and longtime local musicians Matt Stephens, Mike O’Bryan, Keith Comer are also slated.

Yours truly, accompanied by Matt Samia of Mojave Ghost, will perform near Coffee Importers on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Later Saturday, Concerts on the Cliff presents Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne, and don’t miss Drea Sheva, Moondog Miller, and The Reflexx at the Concert on the Water & BBQ at Baby Beach on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Find the full schedule at festivalofwhales.com.

Q&A WITH MICHAEL REPPER

Question: What does winning the Grammy mean to you personally and to the New York Youth Symphony and young artists everywhere?

Answer: This entire experience has been meaningful beyond measure. The project is an example of the awesome impact that young people can have when they feel empowered to give it their all, and when they have the opportunity and the resources to do so. The fact that this is the first time a youth orchestra has ever won this Grammy, and that it happened despite the challenges of the pandemic, is affirmation to me that looking out for the next generations is one of the most important responsibilities of professional musicians.



Q: Did you ever dream of winning a Grammy and all the other success you are currently enjoying? To what do you attribute that success?

A: Of course! Though aiming for a Grammy wasn’t really the primary purpose of designing this project, I have dreamed of one and just can’t believe it happened. I attribute my success in large part to the energy paid to me by my mentors when I was a younger musician … and it is that energy I attempt to pay forward in my work with young people as well. No matter if it is with the New York Youth Symphony, or with the programs I institute with my professional orchestras around the world as well, mentoring the next generation is central to what I do.

Q: Why is it important to prioritize music and art programs in general for both schools and the community?

A: The arts are a critical part of education, and the skills one learns from studying music and art are applicable to every profession imaginable. I am a product of the Capo Unified School District music department (thanks to Karen Tkaczyk and Judy Lipin, seventh grade Niguel Hills Middle School). I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now had it not been for public music education. It’s heartbreaking to see these programs being cut across the country simply because some have decided that we can’t afford them, and it’s actually damaging to our society. I sincerely hope Capistrano Unified retains and expands arts education.

Anthony Small is Executive Director and co-founder of Music Preserves Foundation, a local musician and Ambassador of Music for Dana Point Sister Cities International. Small and his family have lived in Dana Point for 25 years.