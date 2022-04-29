Dana Point ROCKS: Make Your Music Matter

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Anthony Small

By Anthony Small

As you may have seen in the recent Dana Point Times cover story, Devon “TubaRed” Taylor and Johann Stein of The Gumbo Brothers performed for R.H. Dana Elementary students on April 1 at the “wrap party” for Music Preserves Foundation’s 10-week American Music History program for the school’s fifth-graders.

TubaRed had recently performed onstage with Dr. Dre and Eminem at the Super Bowl halftime show, and the entire school was treated to authentic New Orleans jazz, including a Second Line parade.

It was truly delightful, and we are so grateful to the City of Dana Point, Capistrano Unified School District, Dana Point Chamber of Commerce and the Turkey Trot for their support of this inspiring program.

A special shout-out to Principal Kristen Nelson and fifth-grade teacher Elizabeth Gabriel and her students—you guys ROCK! More info: musicpreserves.org.

I’m extremely excited to announce that Ocean Institute and Music Preserves will present “Summer Jams” with The Gumbo Brothers on July 8 and acclaimed Americana band Moonsville Collective on July 22.

There will be interviews with the bands, as well as food trucks, Station Craft beer and wine available for purchase. Tickets and more info will be available on May 2, at oceaninstitute.org and musicpreserves.org.

The Music Preserves Foundation recently concluded a 10-week American Music History program at R.H. Dana Elementary with a live New Orleans jazz performance and Second Line parade. Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Eales

REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market returns to Dana Point on Sunday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Del Prado Avenue will transform into a pedestrian-friendly vintage and artisan market, where shoppers can stroll and explore curated vintage collections and an assortment of vendors.

Beer gardens, classic cars, food trucks and lots of live music will make it the perfect Sunday afternoon destination. More info: redomarket.com.

Dano Forte, Hula (an original Hawaiian music group), Uni Boys and Grady Strange will rock the main REDO stage. StillWater Spirits & Sounds will host performances on an outdoor stage starting at 2 p.m. and will carry on after the REDO Market closes at 4 p.m.

On the Stone Brewery beer garden stage, Peyton Reid and Matthew Jaramillo of Sea Haven and Andrew Lavin will perform starting at 11 a.m. I’m honored to curate the stage’s lineup, host, and play an acoustic set from noon to 2 p.m.

Iris and the Shade will play from 2:30-3:30 p.m. More info via Instagram: @officialseahaven, @andrew.lavin, @anthonysmallmusic and @irisandtheshademusic.

Calling all artists! Dana Point Artfest is returning on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year, similar to REDO and the Dana Point Classic Car Show (scheduled for Aug. 28), Del Prado will be closed off, allowing artists and attendees to enjoy the signature Lantern District street party vibe, with area restaurants opening early.

There will also be lots of live music, including local favorite Phil Vandermost performing in the wine and beer garden from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and I will also be doing an acoustic set by Luxe from noon to 2 p.m.

Artists of all fine art mediums and genres can apply to exhibit. More info: dpartfest.com.

Ohana Festival returns to Doheny State Beach on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Joining host Eddie Vedder as headliners are Stevie Nicks, Jack White, and Pink. Fingers crossed that there’ll be an Ohana Encore weekend also. More info: ohanafest.com.

Last October, at Ohana Encore, Laguna Beach’s Taylor Hawkins performed with NHC (Navarro, Hawkins, Chaney), and I remember thinking that whether behind the drums with Foo Fighters or out front with NHC, this man is unbridled passion, love, and power rock-and-rolled into one.

Rest in peace, Taylor Hawkins, and we were so blessed to see you do your thing. Lots of love to his family, band brothers, friends, and fans.

Anthony Small is Executive Director and co-founder of Music Preserves Foundation, a local musician and former City of Dana Point Arts and Culture Commissioner. Small and his family have lived in Dana Point for 24 years.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

