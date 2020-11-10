…

By Anthony Small

Dance, Music, Comedy, Tragedy. Although these could describe the various reactions to our Presidential election and its results or lack thereof, they’re really the prominent faces of The Four Muses, a “new” local livestream show. The Four Muses livestream is actually a revival of the legendary local ’60s and ’70s folk music club, record shop and music lesson center that featured performances by the likes of Jackson Browne, Gordon Lightfoot and Linda Ronstadt, and nurtured local legends such as Corky Carroll, Poul Pedersen and Douglas Miller.

Founded in 1965 by Jim and Mary Jenkins, The Four Muses Cabaret Theatre, aka “The Living Room Concert Hall,” created educational and performance opportunities for musicians and artists of all ages. Robert Hilburn, the esteemed author and former LA Times entertainment critic, noted on July 17, 1971 that “despite a standing offer by The Byrds rock group (whose ‘Eight Miles High’ was the subject of an anti-drug address by the Spiro Agnew a while back) to play the club free if the Jenkins could get the Vice President to stop by, neither the President nor any other high ranking administration official has been to the Four Muses yet.”

The Jenkins’ son, filmmaker and musician Jonathan Morgan Jenkins, says, “We at The Four Muses are so happy to be back in 2020. My parents loved our Four Muses community, and now more people can join us and keep the vision alive. Just like the original Four Muses, we want to produce great entertainment and provide a venue or platform where aspiring entertainers can mature artistically and connect with other entertainers.” (More info at the4muses.com.)

I’m personally very excited and honored to headline an upcoming Four Muses livestream show on Friday, November 13, at 7 p.m. The free show will be available at thefourmuses.com/fm-shows, and donations to the virtual tip jar will benefit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund for musicians and music industry workers affected by COVID-19 and related shutdowns.

Small World lead guitarist Vito Francone, my next-door neighbor in Dana Point for more than 20 years, will be joining me, and the fantastic Sage Escalante will open the show. Currently attending Dana Hills – South Orange County School of the Arts, Sage performs originals and covers and accompanies herself on guitar, piano or ukelele. As a pediatric cancer survivor, Sage has a maturity and appreciation for each day and pays it forward by regularly volunteering for Community Outreach Alliance and Make-A-Wish, and her current collaboration with Teen Cancer America has resulted in her new single, “Time For Me To Go,” which will be released November 10 on Spotify and iTunes. (More info at sageescalantemusic.com and on social media @sageescalantemusic.)

On Tuesday, November 10, at 6 p.m., Jonathan Morgan Jenkins and I will both be guests on another cool local livestream show: Capistrano “LIVE” from The Coach House. It’s available at alerttheglobe.com or on the producer/host’s Facebook page: Doug Starks Comedy Entertainer.

“Pre-COVID, I was totally employed by the entertainment industry as an agent, a comedian and as a Coach House employee,” Starks said. “Four weeks into quarantine, I showed overwhelming symptoms of fear, depression and a severe overdose of network news. This show was born out of what could otherwise be considered an extremely bad time. So, Capistrano ‘LIVE’ is 90 minutes of feel good, offering a variety of creative expressions, mostly music, comedy, health, lifestyle and community news.”

Be sure to keep your eyes open for all the beautiful Dana Point Utility Box Public Art around town, featuring local artists chosen by our Arts and Culture Commission. Congratulations to Ashley Keene, Cliff Wassmann, Doug Smith, Steve Adams, Robert Fitzgerald, Savannah Hawkes and Steve Adams.

Anthony Small is the Executive Director of Music Preserves Foundation, the 2019 Chairman of the City of Dana Point Arts and Culture Commission and a singer-songwriter. Small and his family have lived in Dana Point for 22 years.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

