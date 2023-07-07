Anthony Small

By Anthony Small

I’m delighted to help with your summer plans and share that our Music Preserves Summer Jams concert series at Ocean Institute returns for three unique Friday nights, on July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4.

The bands will be interviewed onstage prior to their performances, discussing the cultural history of their genres of music. Tickets are $35 and available at oceaninstitute.org.

Thank you to Ohana Festival and City of Dana Point as “Gold Record” sponsors, and Clean Juice and Board Supervisor Katrina Foley as “Hit Single” sponsors. We couldn’t do it without the support of our wonderful community.

Attending these shows supports two local nonprofits with educational missions. The evening will include a compelling, intimate interview of the artists, phenomenal musical performances, and just flat-out fun.

Delahunt Brewing and Station Craft are our local beer sponsors for Summer Jams. Wine and other beverages will also be available for purchase, and food trucks will be on-site.

Vicky Tafoya and the Big Beat kick it off on Friday July 7, with a tasty mix of early rock and roll, R&B and Soul. Hailed as “The Rhythm and Blues Queen of Southern California,” Tafoya delivers otherworldly vocals that will leave you with your jaw on the floor and wiping tears from your eyes.

Vicki even recorded with Bruno Mars earlier this year! The band is in the red-hot Penrose Records stable of artists, which also includes Thee Sacred Souls, who will perform at Ohana Festival this year.

On July 21, Kareeta will bring their swampy country and Americana to Summer Jams, and Sage Escalante will open the show.

In a cool side note, Sage actually participated in Music Preserves’ backstage experience a few years ago. The inspirational program brings Capistrano Unified School District music students backstage at local concerts to meet headlining acts, moments after they’ve rocked thousands!

Sage now studies Songwriting and Music Business at Belmont University in Nashville.

The series’ Rock and Roll finale will feature Marc Ford, former lead guitarist for Black Crowes, whose solo catalog features some of the best guitar work you’ll ever hear. Ford and Phil Jones released a beautiful album this year, Neil Songs, covering Neil Young songs.

Jones, who played drums and percussion with Tom Petty, will be on the kit at Summer Jams! Local Americana band Mojave Ghost is slated to open the show, following their recent appearance on KLOS.

City of Dana Point’s iconic Summer Concerts in the Park returns to Sea Terrace Park, Sundays from July 9 to Aug. 13. These free, family-friendly concerts feature two bands each date, including tributes to Journey, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and others.

Dana Point Harbor is set to have a “Live Music on the Wharf” series in the Hansen Courtyard on Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. I look forward to playing the series on Aug. 31 and Sept. 21.

Thank you to both REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market and Dana Point ArtFest for the opportunity to play my music and, more importantly, amplify local emerging artists such as Andrew Lavin, Sidney Bowen, Molly Bergman and Randall Winvick.

Ohana Festival three-day and Sunday tickets (Foo Fighters headlining) are sold out, but you can still get single-day tickets for Friday (The Killers) and Saturday (Eddie Vedder, The Chicks). The weekend festival at Doheny State Beach runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Tickets can be purchased at ohanafest.com.

The Dana Point City Council has disbanded the Arts and Culture Commission and started a new Arts and Culture Ambassador program to promote arts and culture programs in town. Councilmembers felt this new arrangement will be more efficient, allowing more collaboration and diversity of contributors and events.

Join me in applying to be an Ambassador, online at danapoint.org.

Anthony Small is Executive Director and co-founder of Music Preserves Foundation, a local musician and Ambassador of Music for Dana Point Sister Cities International. Small and his family have lived in Dana Point for 25 years.