Longtime Dana Point resident Gary Tovey began growing pumpkins as a fun activity with his kids. As each year passed, though, he found that he became more serious about the hobby.

This year, Tovey is celebrating his hobby reaching a new height, as he grew his largest pumpkin ever, almost double the size of the pumpkin he grew last year, at 1,380 pounds.

The colossal pumpkin even placed fourth in the Irvine Park Railroad Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off this past September.

The secret to growing the massive pumpkin, Tovey said, came down to having lots of space to let the plant grow, as well as family support.

“It does take a lot of time and space,” Tovey said. “One pumpkin plant can be 1,000 square feet, so a lot of space, really good soil, a lot of fertilizer, a lot of water and sun.”

With so much information and resources available online, Tovey said it’s easy to get started.

“You don’t have to start with a lot,” Tovey said. “You can start with a smaller area and grow something and then every year, in my case, you just want to do more and more, and you can grow and learn and learn.”

“We had a new grower this year. His first year was over 1,000 pounds,” Tovey continued. “I didn’t do that for eight years. The amount of information is so much better that a new grower can get started and do it well.”

Tovey added that in an attempt to grow an even bigger pumpkin last year, his family opened up more growing space in their backyard, tearing up the concrete to put down roots.

“My wife let me dedicate more space to it, so that’s why the big jump in size,” Tovey said. “But still, seeing it get bigger and bigger and that mid-season it was already passed my biggest ever, it was really surprising at that point that it was getting so big.”

Dana Point resident Gary Tovey grows a 1,380-pound pumpkin in his backyard. Photo: Courtesy of Gary and Sandy Tovey

When it comes to the hobby of growing giant pumpkins, living in Dana Point has advantages and disadvantages, Tovey said.

“The disadvantages are the farther north you are, your days are longer to get more light, so the biggest pumpkins come from Oregon, Washington, farther north,” Tovey said. “Also, we have a disadvantage here in Dana Point, because our May and June are pretty cool; you need more warmer temperatures to get the plant going. So, we’re never going to compete against the giant ones that come from other places.”

In the Irvine Park Railroad Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off, competitors come from all over Southern California

“An advantage (to growing in Dana Point), we don’t get too hot,” Tovey said. “Some locations inland, if it gets over 90 degrees, they have to start shading them and a lot of other problems. So it’s pluses and minuses where we’re at.”

Tovey added that he didn’t always intend to compete when he began growing pumpkins. He recalled meeting another local who was deep in the giant pumpkin-growing community and was looking to get more people interested in the hobby.

“He had seminars at a nursery in Irvine,” Tovey said. “I went just one time to kind of learn the basics, and once I did a few times, I got hooked. It’s a fun thing to do, the whole process.”

Pumpkins can be very temperamental, Tovey said, noting that this year’s giant pumpkin almost didn’t happen.

“I started at the beginning of the season with three separate plants; each one was going to get about a third of the space, and what happens a lot in growing these things is that they’re very temperamental,” Tovey said. “Two of them got diseases and died, so I was left with just the one plant, hoping it would get one to the end, and it happened to do that.”

“That happens a lot for growers,” Tovey continued. “So most growers will grow multiple, and one pumpkin will produce many pumpkins, but your goal is to cut all those off when they’re really small so that they don’t grow, and all of the juice, all the vigor, goes to the one that you want big.”

Hauling the behemoth to the competition “takes a village,” Tovey said.

“It’s a little bit of a ‘planes, trains and automobiles’ thing, because most growers, especially ones that do it competitively, have access to a location where they can drive vehicles right to the pumpkin, like if it’s on a farm.”

Growing a pumpkin in his backyard presented unique challenges, Tovey said.

“This year was the first year that we couldn’t roll it out on a dolly down the side of our house; it wouldn’t fit,” Tovey said. “So, it took several steps to get it there. You have to get it off the ground and on a dolly and get it across the yard so that the crane can pick it up.”

“We have a homemade crane that gets it off the ground, and then you roll it across the yard, and this year, that’s where the crane came over to the house, picked it up, brought it over the house and put it into a truck,” Tovey continued.

Each step was fraught with peril. Tovey noted that while he’s never dropped a pumpkin, he’s seen another grower’s homemade crane fail, dropping the giant pumpkin.

“They did lose one, so that’s heartbreaking and spectacular,” Tovey said. “It was a big splat.”

Tovey noted that he had mixed feelings about placing fourth in the weigh-off competition.

“This is the biggest I ever had by a lot, so right off the top I was super happy,” Tovey said. “What people bring to the contest every year varies. So you never know if people have problems and they fail, and they bring a small one.”

“Some years, something like this year, the guy that won was 1,700 pounds, and that was probably one of the biggest we’ve ever had at our contest,” Tovey continued. “If I had my 1,380-pounder last year, I would have won. This year, I came in fourth, so it’s kind of luck of the draw what shows up.”

Overall, Tovey added, he was proud he’d grown his biggest pumpkin yet.

Usually, the Tovey family carves the massive pumpkins, Sandy Tovey, Gary’s wife, noted. However, because of the shape of this year’s pumpkin, the family was unsure if they were going to carve it.

Carved or uncarved, the massive pumpkin is available for neighbors to stop by and take a photo with on the 3300 block of Sea Knoll Drive.