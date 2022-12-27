Dana Point resident David Anastasia completed his cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy earlier this month.

Anastasia, a 2018 Dana Hills High School alumnus, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice at California State University, Fullerton and worked as a Beach Patrol Officer at the Laguna Beach Police Department prior to attending the CHP Academy.

“Graduating from the California Highway Patrol Academy has been a lifelong dream of mine, and to finally receive the badge is an absolute honor,” Anastasia said in an email. “I’m looking forward to serving the citizens of California.”

Following his graduation from the academy, Anastasia has been assigned to duty at CHP’s Santa Fe Springs Area Office.