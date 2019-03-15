Dana Point Native Uses Electrode Technology for Fitness

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A Dana Hills High School alumna has opened the second location for her e-fitness business, Lightning Fit. E-Fit is an electro muscle stimulation system that targets muscle groups and stimulates them while you exercise.

In studies conducted at Bayreuth University and the German Sports University in Cologne, it was found that E-Fit technology stimulates up to 95% of the body’s muscle fibers by reaching areas in the body that conventional exercise rarely targets.

Colleen McNutt, 29, grew up in Dana Point and went on to graduate at Columbia University, where she played NCAA Division 1 volleyball. Early in her career in accounting, McNutt began to experience fatigue and weight gain. When she was diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial dysfunction, she sought treatment to reclaim her health and was introduced to E-fitness strategies at a facility in Florida. In 2016, McNutt decided to leave accounting and open a personal training studio in Costa Mesa using E-Fit technology.

“When I was first introduced to this, I was definitely skeptical,” McNutt said. “But I wanted my health back and kept an open mind. The results are mind-blowing. Now I want to help others feel as healthy as I feel.”

Lightning Fit’s newest location in Dana Point is located at the Piazza Wellness Center at 24941 Dana Point Harbor Drive, C 120. She plans to expand to Los Angeles and beyond later this year. For more information, visit lightning-fit.com or call 949.791.9165.