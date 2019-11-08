Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A destination book author says she mentioned Dana Point most often among all cities cited in her new book, 100 Things to Do in Orange County Before You Die.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor seeking surf, sun, and sand, or a lifelong local craving a deep dive into the region’s rich cultural history, this book will guide you to the best Orange County has to offer, Robin Rockey says.

Rockey runs an Instagram account that highlights unique things to do in Southern California. Followers would reach out with questions on how to plan an itinerary in the area and with requests for tours.

“I was looking for guidebooks to recommend when answering those messages, and I couldn’t really find any,” Rockey said. “I thought, ‘Orange County deserves its own guidebook to celebrate all we have to offer.’ ”

Her guidebook went to print on Oct. 15 and is now available at Barnes & Noble, Costco, Amazon and at Hudson newsstands at the airport. Copies can also be ordered at orangecounty100.com.

Rockey has been an Orange County resident for 12 years and formerly worked for South Coast Water District. She says she got to know Dana Point, especially, because she would go explore the area on lunch breaks and after work.

“People in Orange County are so open and so proud of their county, willing to share things to see and do that made me want to pay it forward,” Rockey said.

Rockey will hold a book signing event at San Clemente Library on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m.

Lillian Boyd

Lillian Boyd is the senior editor for Picket Fence Media and city editor for Dana Point Times. She graduated with a degree in journalism from Humboldt State University. Her work experience includes interviewing incarcerated individuals in the Los Angeles County jails, an internship at the Pentagon covering U.S. Army news as well as reporting and anchoring for a local news radio station in Virginia. Follow her on Twitter @Lillianmboyd and follow Dana Point Times at @danapointtimes.