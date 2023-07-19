The City of Dana Point has moved into Phase 2 of its process to update the General Plan after the City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, July 18, to request proposals from consultant teams interested in helping to draft guidelines for the city’s development for the next 20 years.

The visioning phase of the General Plan update culminated in a Community Visioning Open House, Planning Commission Meeting and Tuesday’s council meeting, when staff shared key ideas and policy priorities that emerged from residents’ input.

The city also published two documents, a summary of engagement efforts, which highlights staff’s efforts to engage the community in the first phase, and a visioning framework that shares residents’ long-term vision for Dana Point.

After the Dana Point Planning Commission discussed changes to the verbiage in the city’s visioning statement on July 10, staff presented the revised vision statement to the council:

Dana Point is a coastal community that sets the standard as a vibrant, world-class place. Our vision is a city rooted in a strong sense of community, with a connection to the ocean, that celebrates our heritage and cultural diversity. We envision a City with responsible development, public safety, a healthy economy, and environmental stewardship ensuring that Dana Point remains a coastal haven for residents and visitors.

The plan development phase is expected to take place over the next two years. Staff anticipates coming back to City Council this fall with a recommendation for a consultant team to lead the drafting process.

Responding to Mayor Pro Tem Jamey Federico’s question of whether the city could complete the update process in 18 months, Principal Planner Belinda Deines said it may be possible if the city pursues a phased approach.

The town’s current plan comprises nine elements, including land use, urban design, housing, circulation, noise, public safety, conservation/open space and economic development, as well as a land-use policy map.

Staff proposed breaking down the update process into updating the land use, circulation and economic development elements in the first phase and updating the noise, urban design, open space and conservation elements in the second phase.

Though Federico noted that he likes the phased approach, he questions whether it may be more important to prioritize the urban design element over the economic development element in the first phase.

“We realize that the market, or the environment, is already here for growth and development in Dana Point. We know that people want to redevelop properties here, so we’re already behind the curve by not having a rewritten General Plan, probably four years ago,” Federico said.

“I wonder if the physical environment type stuff maybe shouldn’t be front-loaded,” Federico continued. “As important as economic development is, I want to make sure that this General Plan is going to be on the shelf for 20 years, doesn’t miss something that’s going to get built next year and we haven’t rewritten it yet.”

Deines responded that three elements identified for the first phase were ones the community highlighted during the visioning phase as the most important areas in the General Plan to be updated.

She added that the urban design element will require California Coastal Commission approval and more resident input, noting that the element may take more time.

Mayor Mike Frost asked if staff needed direction on a decision between a phased or comprehensive approach to the plan development phase.

Deines said the request for proposals is written so that consultant teams can propose a plan for either a phased or comprehensive approach.

Though the visioning phase is complete, there will still be opportunities for residents to share comments, concerns and ideas for the updated General Plan in the plan development phase.

Residents can weigh in during the public-comment period of the Environmental Impact Report and as the city looks to recertify its Local Coastal Plan with the Coastal Commission.

Additionally, city staff noted that residents can email info@plandanapoint.com at any point to provide input or share ideas or concerns.