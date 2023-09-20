In an effort to address anticipated traffic impacts from the new Ganahl Lumber off Stonehill Drive, the City of Dana Point, in coordination with the City of San Juan Capistrano, is looking to add a third lane to the road from Del Obispo to the 5 Freeway onramp.

Through a single vote on routine items during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Dana Point City Council voted to approve a consultant services agreement to complete an environmental review for the Stonehill Drive widening project.

The cities of Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano entered a cooperative agreement in 2020 for the project, which includes median modifications, parkway improvements and improved access to the Seaside Villas community.

The city approved the consultant services agreement with LSA Associates, Incorporated not to exceed $106,000 to complete the environmental review.

LSA Associates completed the environmental work for the new Ganahl Lumber site and was chosen for the widening project for the company’s familiarity with the history of the area and recently completed technical studies, according to the city’s staff report.