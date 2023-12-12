Dana Point-based meal delivery company Rosey’s Family Feasts looks to give back to its community this holiday season.

Through the month of December, as Rosey’s delivers ready-to-eat hot meals, the company is giving 20% of each order to support the Dana Point Women’s Club.

“We’re a local Dana Point, Capo Beach family,” Rosey’s Family Feasts Co-Owner Christina Rosenberg said. “We’ve lived here forever, raised our kids here. We love giving back to the community.”

Rosey’s Family Feasts cooks and delivers three meals a week, which it delivers on Mondays.

“We cook it in our commercial kitchen and deliver it straight to you, so you can be covered with dinners for the week,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg and her husband, Mike Rosenberg, launched the company this year after noticing that many of her friends and neighbors didn’t have time to cook and were getting tired of takeout and drive-thru meals.

“My husband and I have independently started and grown various businesses in the past, from real estate to business advisory services, but many lifetimes ago—he cooked for about 15 years and has always wanted to open a restaurant,” Rosenberg said in an email, adding, “the love of cooking doesn’t diminish—it’s always there inside a chef.”

“We wanted to marry his love for cooking, our love for food with a real need in the community to be able to provide delicious food that’s always different,” Rosenberg continued. “You just get to sit back and relax in your home and have it show up.”



Dana Point based meal delivery company, Rosey’s Family Feasts looks to give back this holiday season, donating a portion of proceeds from each ready-to-eat meal order after launching the new company this year. Photos: Courtesy of Christina Rosenberg

Rosenberg explained that the couple looked to “meet the needs of the busy, over-scheduled families in our local community, by providing them the much needed help to get dinner on the table without having to worry, and to make it work by having the cooking be on one day of the week so we could meet the needs of our busy family as well.”

“We have a ton of busy families that don’t have time to cook, and we have a bunch of retired couples that also don’t have time or desire to cook,” Rosenberg said.

The menu changes each week, “so people never get bored of the food, and they’re always really excited,” Rosenberg said. Meals are cooked in the company’s commercial kitchen located in Laguna Hills.

The company delivers meals to families throughout South Orange County, but as a local company, it wanted to support the hometown, Rosenberg noted.

“The Women’s Club is always rotating in the impact that they’re giving here to our local community,” Rosenberg said. “They do really impactful, real giving here where we live, where our families are, where we want to support with our community dollars.”

“So, when we can support really impactful organizations like Dana Point Women’s Club, we know that those dollars are coming back into our community,” Rosenberg continued. “All the time and effort that these wonderful women provide, we want to support that with our local dollars, too.”

Those looking to support the fundraiser can also contribute by buying Rosey’s Family Feasts gift cards, Rosenberg said.

“You can give the gift of peace, relaxation and a happy, full belly to someone that you love in South Orange County,” Rosenberg said.

To view this week’s menu or to order, visit roseysfamilyfeasts.com or text 949.942.5402 and use the code DPWC to support the Dana Point Women’s Club.