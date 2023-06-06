The Dana Point Mariners 936 Sea Scouts finished off the spring season and returned from the Ancient Mariner Regatta last month with a slate of awards.

The local Mariners 936 were among 20 teams participating in a total of 27 events at Cal Maritime Academy in Vallejo, California, which the team trained for during their spring season.

Boatswain Keane Hana won the Fleet Drill trophy. For the third year in a row, the local Mariners team also won the Great Republic trophy, awarded to the team that completes with a qualifying score in all events.

The team also received the Drill Off award for its standing and marching drill performance, and the Sportsmanship award. This year, the Sportsmanship trophy honored Skip Wehan, the founder of Mariners 936.

The Mariners’ fall season is scheduled to begin with an information night on Aug. 16. Those interested in learning more about the program can visit mariners936.com.