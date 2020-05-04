Dana Point Launches Free Virtual Recreational Classes

The City of Dana Point’s Recreation Division has launched a Virtual Recreation and Resource Center with a number of classes and resources available at no cost.

Some of the online classes include a basketball clinic, drumming, belly dancing as well as choreographed dances with more classes to come soon.

“We realize that it can be challenging to stay safe at home, so we are so excited to be able to provide a place for our residents to still enjoy some of the popular classes offered by our recreation team while our physical facilities remain closed,” said Dana Point Recreation Manager Sherry Murphy.

The virtual recreation and resource center even provides a list of fun free programs from a number of outside resources including the Pacific Marine Mammal live webcam and virtual art offerings from the Getty Museum, as well as many others. The site also provides links to local Dana Point sources and experts such as online sailing classes from Westwind Sailing and Play-Well Teknologies Facebook page featuring fun projects for kids.

The City of Dana Point Recreation Division encourages residents to post activities to social media and use #DPRecAtHome in any post.